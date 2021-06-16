Charlotte Dawson broke down in tears after being told she is on the verge of Type 2 diabetes by doctors.

The new mum, who was diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her pregnancy, opened up in an emotional post on Instagram yesterday (June 15).

In the clip, Charlotte explained her mum was recently diagnosed, while her famous dad Les also battled the condition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Dawson (@charlottedawsy)

What did Charlotte Dawson say?

Charlotte, 28, revealed: “I’ve kind of felt a bit like when I was pregnant with gestational diabetes. It is completely different to Type 2 diabetes.

“Last week I went to the doctors and I’ve actually basically been warned.

“Some tests have come back cause obviously they wanted to see me about the diabetes and I’m a bit like my dad. I don’t like going to the doctors. I don’t like doing stuff like that. I’ve basically been told I could have Type 2 diabetes if I don’t sort my diet out.

I’ve got to change my diet completely

“They’ve said obviously they need to keep a check on me now cause of my family history and everything. I’ve got to change my diet completely.”

In addition, she said: “If I don’t clean my diet up I’m going to be on insulin because my blood sugar is that bad.”

The reality star later broke down in tears as she discussed her mum, Tracy.

Charlotte Dawson has shared her health concerns (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charlotte continued: “I just don’t want anything to happen to my mum. I just have my mum, I don’t have my dad anymore.

“I know he’s around but he’s not here. Everything about my mum, I panic if she’s got a bloody cough or cold.”

Meanwhile, fans rushed to show their support on the post.

Read more: Charlotte Dawson reveals baby was branded ‘ugly’ by a follower

One wrote: “We are with you every step of the way Charlotte! You can do this!”

A second said: “You got this!!! Noah will be the best motivator!!”

In addition, a third suggested for Charlotte to try a “keto diet or low carb high fat diet”.

Comedian Les also battled the condition (Credit: YouTube)

Charlotte hits back at trolls

Back in April, Charlotte slammed an ‘evil troll’ on Instagram after they commented on her baby’s appearance.

The reality star welcomed her gorgeous son, Noah, with fiancé Matt Sarsfield this year.

In the post, Charlotte defended the tot after the troll criticised his ‘pointy ears’ and ‘weird’ mouth.

Read more: Comedian Les Dawson’s daughter ‘introduces’ son Noah to his statue

She raged: “If you’ve got nothing nice to say then don’t say anything at all.

“People like that, you just think well no, I’m not going to put anything on any more.”

Charlotte is the daughter of late comedian Les, who sadly passed away after suffering a major heart attack in 1993.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.