Charlotte Dawson shares emotional update on baby son after hospital dash: ‘So scary seeing him with all these tubes on him’

Charlotte Dawson rushed her baby son Jude to the hospital recently and has since given her fans an update.

The star took to Instagram recently to tell her followers that Jude, who was born in July, had become poorly recently and she took him to hospital.

Charlotte explained that doctors initially said little Jude “had a cold” and advised to “go home and rest”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Dawson (@charlottedawsy)

Charlotte Dawson son

Sharing a photo of herself holding Jude in hospital, Charlotte wrote: “Trust your mothers instinct always… I might be absolutely exhausted but I knew something wasn’t right & it wasn’t.

So scary when they are so little & seeing him with all these tubes on him.

“Our beautiful boy has RSV bronchitis after just saying he had a cold to go home and rest from the doctors. Thank god we went up to hospital at the right time and the nurses and doctors have been amazing got him straight on oxygen and we will be here until next week.

“But we are in the right place & in safe hands. Thank you for all your messages love you all, just got to focus on him getting better now so scary when they are so little & seeing him with all these tubes on him, don’t want to let go of him.”

Charlotte had to rush her baby son Jude to the hospital (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte shares update on baby Jude

In an update on Saturday evening, Charlotte said her eldest son Noah visited the hospital and “hated” seeing his baby brother ill.

The star shared a video to Instagram showing Noah in the hospital and kissing brother Jude.

Charlotte said in the caption: “I finally got to see my biggest baby boy today I know I’ve only been away from him for 2 days/nights but that’s alot for us, he’s my bestest friend.

“It was so nice to be reunited just not great circumstances. Noah hated seeing his baby brother like this, he can’t wait to have him home… & better.

“But he made us giggle and I got to go home for an hour & have a bath thanks to my mama/nanny Trace for looking after Jude for an hour, can’t wait to all be home as a family soon…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Dawson (@charlottedawsy)

Charlotte’s fans offered their support in the comments. One person said: “Oh no poor baby! Hope all is well sending love.”

Another commented: “Sending you lots of love and prayers for baby Jude’s fast recovery.”

Read more: Charlotte Dawson strips down to underwear just weeks after welcoming baby son: ‘Just a reminder’

Someone else wrote: “Ohh Charlotte, I don’t know what’s going on but Noah’s little concerned face and his nervous circling killed me off! I hope Jude’s better soon.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.