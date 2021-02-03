Charlotte Dawson, the daughter of late comedian Les, has shared a first glimpse of her baby son Noah.

The 28-year-old reality star, who gave birth last week, posted the adorable shot on her dad’s birthday yesterday (February 2).

The snap showed tiny Noah sleeping next to the autobiography of his late grandad Les.

Charlotte Dawson shared a first glimpse of her baby boy (Credit: Instagram Story/charlottedawsy)

Meanwhile, the post marked the first time Charlotte had announced her son’s name.

She wrote on Instagram: “Happy heavenly birthday to my daddy & grandad Les to Noah.

“Not just today is tough, every day is not having you here… especially important things in my life happening, like having this beautiful baby boy.

“We’ve kept a piece of you by keeping the name Dawson & Matthew is going to take it on when we get married… @matt_sarsfield.”

The reality star revealed her son’s name in the post (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Charlotte said: “Noah can’t wait to meet you at the statue, and to get to know you through all the videos and pictures.”

Plenty of fans rushed to comment on the thoughtful gesture.

One said: “Thinking of you all today. Noah is gorgeous.”

Another wrote: “He is amazing! Your dad would be so so proud.”

Late comedian Les turned 90 yesterday (Credit: YouTube)

When did Charlotte give birth to her baby?

Meanwhile, last week, Charlotte revealed she had welcomed her first baby with fiancé Matthew Sarsfield.

The former rugby star, 29, documented Charlotte’s labour on his Instagram Story.

In one photo, Charlotte was seen sucking on gas and air from her hospital bed.

Following Noah’s birth, Matthew said: “Welcome to the world son! You have my heart forever! So proud of @charlottedawsy bringing this little man into the world!”

Charlotte and fiancé Matthew Sarsfield welcomed their son last week (Credit: Instagram Story/matt_sarsfield)

What happened to comedian Les?

Les suffered a major heart attack during a routine hospital appointment with his wife Tracy.

Following his death, Charlotte’s mum kept video clips of Les with her as a baby for safekeeping.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, Charlotte explained she was “so lucky to have the footage”.

She added: “It is heartbreaking. But my mum has always kept my dad alive for me.”

