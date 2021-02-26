Charlotte Dawson has shared the special moment she introduced her baby son to the statue of her late dad Les.

The 28-year-old TV star recently welcomed her first child, Noah, with fiancé Matthew Sarsfield.

Keen to keep her dad’s memory alive, the family visited the statue of the comedy legend in Blackpool yesterday (February 25).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Dawson (@charlottedawsy)

In 1993, Les died after suffering a major heart attack during a routine hospital appointment with his wife Tracy.

As the famous comedian was so loved, a statue was built in his honour in Lytham, St Anne’s.

Read more: Charlotte Dawson baby: Comedian Les’ daughter posts first picture of son Noah on his 90th birthday

Charlotte Dawson ‘introduces’ baby Noah to late dad

The reality star shared a series of photos from the day, including one alongside her mum.

Meanwhile, a second showed little Noah scrunching up his face next to Les’ statue.

Comedian Les Dawson died in 1993 (Credit: YouTube)

Marking the occasion, Charlotte penned: “What a special day today has been… when Noah met his grandad Les (well his statue obviously) but this is the start of Noah’s traditions.

“As you all know I go to my dad’s statue for special celebrations & I have our beautiful little baba boyo joining us now. How amazing…

What a special day today has been… when Noah met his grandad Les

“I wish he was here so badly, he would of been the best grandad to you… but we are so lucky Noah has so much incredible footage for him to get to know his bloody belter of grandad.”

In addition, Charlotte credited her beloved mum.

Charlotte and Matthew welcomed baby Noah last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added: “Thank you @tracydawsonx for being the best mum in the world… Noah’s lucky to have his glam nanny Trace around.”

Sadly, Matthew was unable to make the special occasion.

When did Charlotte welcome her son?

Meanwhile, Charlotte gave birth to baby Noah last month.

Former rugby star Matthew documented her labour on Instagram, before announcing the happy news.

Charlotte visited the statue of her late dad Les (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He posted: “Welcome to the world son! You have my heart forever! So proud of @charlottedawsy bringing this little man into the world!

“Words can’t describe how we are feeling right now. Thanks for all the messages.”

Read more: Charlotte Dawson rushed to hospital after she couldn’t feel unborn baby moving

Furthermore, Charlotte marked her late dad’s 90th birthday with a special shot of Noah sleeping next to Les’ autobiography.

The post was also the first time Charlotte had announced her son’s name.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.