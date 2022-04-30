Charlotte Crosby shows off baby in ‘bump’s first appearance’ on Instagram

Geordie Shore and reality TV star Charlotte Crosby has shown off her blossoming baby bump on Instagram.

The star announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Jake Ankers earlier in April.

Charlotte Crosby announced her pregnancy earlier in April (Credit: Channel 4)

Charlotte Crosby’s growing baby bump

In the snap to her 7.8 million Instagram followers, Charlotte showed off her baby bump. The star looked stunning in a slim fit green midi dress and nude heels.

She captioned the snap: “Bumps first appearance on the ‘gram wearing @inthestyle.”

Fans and friends rushed to compliment the star. Fashion owner Adam Frisby wrote: “Ahhhh look at little bump.”

“Omg I can’t cope,” said one fan.

Another commented: “OMG! Look at that bump!”

“You look amazing and you have one cute little bump,” said another.

Additionally, one fan complimented Charlotte writing: “Pregnancy looks good on you.”

Earlier in April, Charlotte and beau Jake announced they were expecting with a cute snap on Instagram.

The pair only went public with their relationship at the end of 2021, and have even hinted that an engagement might be on the horizon.

Health scares

Whilst announcing a pregnancy is exciting, it hasn’t always been plain sailing for Charlotte.

In an interview with The Sun, the star revealed she was nervous to go in for her first scan saying she was “high risk for complications”.

In 2016, Charlotte suffered an ectopic pregnancy with ex boyfriend and Geordie Shore co-star Gaz Beadle.

As a result, Charlotte has been doubtful this pregnancy would be smooth. However, the star opened up:

“Seeing the baby in the correct place with a healthy beating heart at our first-ever scan was nothing short of a miracle to me and my partner.

“I didn’t expect to see much movement at our first ever scan but the baby had other plans it was like a little acrobat in there turning and spinning and rolling around, I was in awe!”

