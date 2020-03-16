Charlotte Church reveals she’s pregnant after devastating miscarriage

Charlotte Church has announced she's pregnant with her third child following a devastating miscarriage in 2017.

The singer shared the news on Twitter as she spoke to a friend about missing a concert.

The pal tweeted Charlotte saying she "missed a great night" and the star replied that she didn't attend because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Gutted to have missed it. I'm preggers so I'm airing on the side of caution in terms of virus. It looks like it was a great success. X — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) March 15, 2020

Charlotte, 34, wrote: "Gutted to have missed it. I'm preggers so I'm airing on the side of caution in terms of virus.

"It looks like it was a great success."

Fans were thrilled for the singer and congratulated her on Twitter.

One person said: "Congratulations, hope all works out well!"

Another wrote: "Wow. Congratulations," while a third added: "Congratulations, Charlotte! Take care."

Charlotte is expecting her third child (Credit: Zed Jameson / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Charlotte is already mum to Ruby, 12, and Dexter, 11, with her ex Gavin Henson.

This is her first child with husband Jonathan Powell.

Charlotte and Jonathan married in 2017 just weeks after the couple announced that Charlotte had miscarried their baby.

The couple had announced they were expecting a child in May of that year, before confirming in June that they had lost the baby.

At the time, a statement read: "Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family.

"We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace."

1 of 2 Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) June 26, 2017

2 of 2 We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace. — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) June 26, 2017

The singer had announced she was pregnant with her third child as she performed on stage at Birmingham Pride in late May of that year.

During the performance, Charlotte wore fishnet tights and a loose sparkly top that covered her baby bump.

And the Call My Name hitmaker previously admitted she had wanted another child for some time because she had really enjoyed being pregnant.

She said: "I love the whole process of pregnancy and birth. 10 minutes after I had Ruby, I thought, '[Expletive] loved that, I'll do it again.' Lush. Two home births, gorgeous."

