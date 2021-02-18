Charlotte Church has lost her biological dad Stephen Reed following a battle with coronavirus.

The 56-year-old was admitted to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff before Christmas after contracting the disease.

According to reports, Stephen later died at his home surrounded by his family.

Charlotte Church’s estranged dad has died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to Mail Online, a post-mortem examination was carried out for the Glamorgan Coroner.

However, there will be no inquest as Stephen died of natural causes.

Did Charlotte Church have a relationship with her dad?

No, Charlotte’s dad walked out on his wife Maria and their daughter when she was just two years old.

Since then, Stephen has attempted to reconnect with the 34-year-old singer.

Charlotte was later adopted by her stepdad James (Credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, it is believed that Charlotte had not made up with her father before his death.

Back in 2008, Stephen publicly reached out to his daughter for a reconciliation.

Read more: Prince Philip spends second night in hospital after ‘unusual’ palace update

Charlotte, who was already a mum to daughter Ruby, was pregnant with son Dexter at the time.

He said: “Please get in contact with me – I still love you. It upsets me very much that I’ve got a grandchild who I don’t know and another on the way, but what can I do?

The classical singer is married to husband Jonathan Powell (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“When I see photos of Ruby, I see a lot of myself in her. I’m a good dad. I think I would be a good grandparent. I don’t see what the problem is.”

Furthermore, the classical singer later changed her surname to that of her stepfather.

Read more: Victoria Beckham: Sister Louise Adams takes ‘job at COVID testing centre’

Mum Maria went on to marry husband James Church, who adopted Charlotte as his own.

The trio previously appeared in a Channel 4 documentary in 2019.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.