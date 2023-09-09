Charlie Dimmock’s multi-million pound net worth: ‘I’ve got far too much cash in my current account’

It’s fair to say TV favourite Charlie Dimmock has bagged a few quid throughout her more than 20-year career in the business.

The 57-year-old shot to fame in the early nineties on gardening makeover show Ground Force. And it didn’t take long for her to become a household name – thanks to her flawless presenting style (and for letting the girls hang free as she refused to wear a bra).

As expected, being a fan favourite TV star from the 1990s has enabled Charlie to have a rather beautiful bank account.

The TV star shot to fame in the 90s (Credit: BBC)

Charlie Dimmock career

Charlie got her big break in 1997 when she appeared on Ground Force, alongside the likes of popular TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh. The pair fronted the show for nine seasons before it was taken off air in 2005.

She then made a few TV appearances, before taking an 11-year break from the spotlight. But in 2016 she made an epic return to telly screens as part of Garden Rescue – which is on tonight (September 10).

And it’s believed she’s earning a few quid for her role on the smash hit BBC show, which also stars the Rich brothers Harry and David.

Charlie Dimmock net worth ‘revealed’

The exact amount Charlie is paid for Garden Rescue is not 100% known. The show is produced under BBC’s commercial arm BBC studios.

But, according to Wealthygenius.com, the green-fingered goddess has a net worth of $9 million (£6.57 million). This hefty sum is down to her on-screen career dating back to the 1990s.

Charlie having millions in the bank was hinted by none other than Charlie herself, during an interview from 2008. And apparently, she had *that* much cash she was given a warning by her financial adviser.

Charlie has bagged a few quid along the way (Credit: BBC)

I have too much cash, says Charlie

When asked by the Telegraph if she is cautious with money, she said: “Yes I am. I live alone so I don’t have too many costs, but my financial adviser tells me I’ve got far too much cash in my current account.

“He keeps saying ‘Don’t leave it in there – over a 10-year span you won’t get as much money as if you invest it.’ With the troubles in the stock market I’m teasing him terribly.”

She also revealed at the time she once splashed the cash on “an outrageous pair of shoes”. She explained: “Some strappy gold stilettos with a tiny diamante on the corner that cost me £200.”

Charlie’s ‘plot of land in Portugal’

Aside from her designer clothes, Charlie also told the publication she has some land over on Portugal. She said: “I’ve also got a plot of land in Portugal I want to build on.”

Charlie further explained her love of the country during an interview with Express in 2017. She gushed: “I love to go walking in the hills and meadows of the Loulé region. And spotting the wild flowers and plants.”

She added: “When there I often visit the crazy outdoor market. I think it opens twice a week where you can buy everything from delicious Portuguese BBQ chicken to garden supplies”.

Read more: ‘Abuse’ aimed at Charlie Dimmock over weight gain branded ‘unfair’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.