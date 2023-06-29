Charlie Dimmock’s hilarious response to plans for a ‘Charlie Dimmock bra’

Charlie Dimmock shot to fame on Ground Force after letting the girls hang free as she refused to wear a bra.

But can you believe that, back in her early days, she was never offered a bra sponsorship deal?

One canny company did come up with an idea for a “Charlie Dimmock bra”, though. And, when it was put to the gardening goddess, she had quite the hilarious response.

Charlie Dimmock on not wearing a bra

Back when she was first on our screens, Charlie became something of a pin-up – something she admitted she found strange.

Speaking in a resurfaced interview with the Guardian, Charlie said: “All the fuss about me not wearing a bra is funny. I was never one of the girls that boys went out with. I never was. So to suddenly be sexy is ridiculous, really.”

She added that she thought the sex symbol image was one that was projected onto her, and not something she sought to cultivate herself: “Yeah, it is projected, and that’s what’s silly about it. You have never been sexy before and it’s not like you’re Caprice or someone stunningly good-looking,” she said modestly.

Charlie explained why she didn’t wear a bra, declaring that they were uncomfortable. And, not only that, but when you’re doing lots of physical work like gardening, they tend to ride up. She also discounted wearing a sports bra as they’re too tight.

‘It wouldn’t cost much to produce’

So we guess it stands to reason that the Garden Rescue star was never offered a bra sponsorship deal… Although one other offer did come her way, she said.

“That wouldn’t work [a bra sponsorship deal], because I don’t wear one. Although someone did come up with the idea of launching this ‘Charlie Dimmock Bra’ in a box. And when you opened it, it would be empty. It would have been for boys to give their girlfriends and, of course, it wouldn’t cost much to produce,” she giggled.

