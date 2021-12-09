EastEnders star Charlie Brooks has shared some rare snaps of her mini-me daughter Kiki to celebrate her 17th birthday.

Charlie, who rose to fame playing iconic villain Janine Butcher in BBC soap EastEnders, captioned the images with a sweet tribute.

She wrote: “Happy 17th birthday, little Miss Kiki. Your Seventeen! Jesus Christ. We are doing life, aren’t we? Up and down and in and out.”

“I wouldn’t change it for the world. Well, I might wish for some more cuddles and the occasional cup of tea.”

Charlie added: “You have been my biggest teacher, and I love you more than you will ever know. On we go, my little not so little girl xx.”

Charlie and daughter Kiki in 2012 after she was crowned Queen of the Jungle on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charlie Brooks shares daughter Kiki with ex-fiancé Tony Truman

Charlie, 40, shares daughter Kiki with nightlife entrepreneur Tony Truman who owns the infamous O Beach Club in Ibiza with Wayne Lineker.

The couple split in 2006 when Kiki was two but remain close and often spend the festive season together.

Charlie has a close bond with Kiki’s dad (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The actress told presenter Kate Thornton while appearing on Yahoo UK’s White Wine Question Time: “We are going to grow old together, just in a very different way. He is absolutely my family, and nothing will ever change that.

“He’s a character. I love him to bits. He can be an arsehole sometimes, but nobody’s perfect, are they?

“My ex-partner Ben, who I was with for five or six years, who’s an amazing human being, you know, we woke up on Christmas Day together, all of us. Tony would come down; we’d all get into bed and open the presents together with Kiki.”

Charlie returned to EastEnders in September

Meanwhile, on-screen, Charlie is back to her best. She made an explosive comeback to EastEnders as scheming Janine in September and is set for a big Christmas storyline.

Her alter ego Janine Butcher tried to snare Mick Carter [Danny Dyer] this Christmas in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

She uses her seductive ways to try and bag Mick Carter [Danny Dyer] after she learns he will be spending the festive season away from his wife Linda, who fled Walford with baby Annie.

