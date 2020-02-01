Charley Webb shares cute video of son Buster singing

She may be on maternity leave, but Emmerdale star Charley Webb seems to be making the most of it.

Charley, 31, revealed earlier on this month that there were 'no plans' to go back to her day job, playing Debbie Dingle in the soap after the birth of her son, Ace, in July 2019.

Now the mum-of-three has taken to Instagram to show fans that she's enjoying family time with her kids, sharing a video that shows nine-year-old son Buster singing into a microphone.

It looks like they're having fun!

Charley, married to Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden, posted a cute black-and-white video showing Buster standing in front of a microphone.

The video went on to show the lad belting out a version of Tones And I's chart hit Dance Monkey, giving it some as he sang into the mic.

Proud mum Charley captioned the image: "Buster - Dance Monkey."

And it wasn't long before an army of followers left messages to join the chorus of approval.

Emmerdale co-star Katie Hill said: "What a little star. He’s incredible."

Former co-star Anthony Quinlan also chipped in, saying: "Awesome! Go on Busta! Such a talented young man love this."

EastEnders star and Strictly finalist Emma Barton was also impressed by Buster's skills.

"Oh my goodness!!! He is amazing," she said.

Another Strictly star, Oti Mabuse, said: "Omg Charley! Amazing!"

Finally, celeb pal Michelle Keegan simply wrote: "Stop it!" followed by a blue heart emoji and a hands-in-the-air emoji.

Former Emmerdale co-stars Sammy Winward and Sheree Murphy also left comments.

It's not all been sweetness and light for Charley and Matthew when it comes to their kids.

The actress, who is mother to three boys, nine-year old Buster, Bowie, four and Ace who is six months, has admitted her two youngest kids are having trouble sleeping.

"Last night was absolutely horrific on the children front in terms of sleep," she said on her Instagram Stories.

"Bowie woke up at one o'clock in the morning and didn't want to go back to sleep at all. He went back to sleep about half six.

"Ace, the same thing that's been happening is the problem with his dummy. So he goes to sleep fine, and then he relies on his dummy to get him back to sleep so everytime it falls out, he moans for it to go back."

She admitted the couple were 'getting in help' to sort out the problem.

