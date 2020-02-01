The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 1st February 2020
News

Charley Webb shares cute video of son Buster singing

Future star!

By Paul Hirons

She may be on maternity leave, but Emmerdale star Charley Webb seems to be making the most of it.

Charley, 31, revealed earlier on this month that there were 'no plans' to go back to her day job, playing Debbie Dingle in the soap after the birth of her son, Ace, in July 2019.

Now the mum-of-three has taken to Instagram to show fans that she's enjoying family time with her kids, sharing a video that shows nine-year-old son Buster singing into a microphone.

It looks like they're having fun!

View this post on Instagram

Buster-Dance Monkey

A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb) on

Read more: Emmerdale's Charley Webb reveals son Bowie suffered nasty fall

Charley, married to Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden, posted a cute black-and-white video showing Buster standing in front of a microphone.

The video went on to show the lad belting out a version of Tones And I's chart hit Dance Monkey, giving it some as he sang into the mic.

Proud mum Charley captioned the image: "Buster - Dance Monkey."

And it wasn't long before an army of followers left messages to join the chorus of approval.

View this post on Instagram

I don’t often manage to get a picture of all 3. It’s my favourite one yet. I’ve found the jump from 2 to 3 huge and I don’t mind saying it. I think sometimes people aren’t honest enough about how full on it is. With one, two, three, four, however many you’ve got. It’s ok to admit that being a Mum (or a Dad) is a really hard job. Harder than any other in my opinion. I often look at peoples Instagrams and think how perfect their life looks. It won’t be. Just like mine isn’t. Looking at this picture you’d think we were out having a lovely peaceful, family walk. We were, but....Bowie had a full on meltdown after this because he didn’t want me to ‘picture him’ (that’s what he says). Luckily, it was early and it didn’t stress me out. We were outside in the fresh air and we got on with the day. He got over it. Just reminded me to look at a photograph and think about the bigger picture. No ones life is ever perfect and no kid is ever perfect all the time. Xx

A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb) on

Emmerdale co-star Katie Hill said: "What a little star. He’s incredible."

Former co-star Anthony Quinlan also chipped in, saying: "Awesome! Go on Busta! Such a talented young man love this."

EastEnders star and Strictly finalist Emma Barton was also impressed by Buster's skills.

"Oh my goodness!!! He is amazing," she said.

Another Strictly star, Oti Mabuse, said: "Omg Charley! Amazing!"

Finally, celeb pal Michelle Keegan simply wrote: "Stop it!" followed by a blue heart emoji and a hands-in-the-air emoji.

Former Emmerdale co-stars Sammy Winward and Sheree Murphy also left comments.

View this post on Instagram

6 months of loving Ace Gene Wolfenden🧡

A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb) on

Read more: Fans gush over adorable baby Ace as Emmerdale star Charley Webb shares cute picture

It's not all been sweetness and light for Charley and Matthew when it comes to their kids.

The actress, who is mother to three boys, nine-year old Buster, Bowie, four and Ace who is six months, has admitted her two youngest kids are having trouble sleeping.

"Last night was absolutely horrific on the children front in terms of sleep," she said on her Instagram Stories.

"Bowie woke up at one o'clock in the morning and didn't want to go back to sleep at all. He went back to sleep about half six.

"Ace, the same thing that's been happening is the problem with his dummy. So he goes to sleep fine, and then he relies on his dummy to get him back to sleep so everytime it falls out, he moans for it to go back."

She admitted the couple were 'getting in help' to sort out the problem.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.

Trending Articles

 Dancing On Ice's Caprice Bourret reveals painful bruises from training
Meghan and Harry 'furious her dad Thomas Markle has dragged her mum Doria into feud'
Katie Price thanks son Harvey for his 'unconditional love' as they reunite
Fawlty Towers star Prunella Scales quits Great Canal Journeys amid Alzheimer's battle
EastEnders' Jessie Wallace breaks social media silence after 'suspension from soap'
Strictly's Giovanni Pernice 'takes swipe at ex Ashley Roberts' after shock split