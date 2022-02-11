Charley Webb has called for ‘normality’ in schools and nurseries following an awful experience with her youngest son.

The former Emmerdale star – who confirmed her departure from the ITV soap last month – took to social media to vent today (February 11).

Speaking on Instagram Story, Charley explained what happened after dropping son Ace at nursery.

Charley Webb documented her morning with son Ace on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/miss_charleywebb)

Charley Webb opens up on her ‘awful’ experience

The actress shares three sons with husband Matthew Wolfenden, with two-year-old Ace being their youngest.

Opening up on her morning with Ace, she told fans: “I’ve just dropped Ace off for his first day proper taster session at nursery.

“I literally looked around the building once, then you have to drop them because of COVID. It’s crazy!”

It was awful, like so awful

Charley, 33, continued: “I can’t wait for the day that nurseries and schools are allowed to get back to normal…

“And let the parents stay with them or parents can look around high schools. I still haven’t stepped foot in Buster’s high school – it’s ridiculous.”

The soap star went on to speak about her son’s difficult first moments in nursery.

Ace managed to settle into nursery following the ordeal (Credit: Instagram Story/miss_charleywebb)

She added: “Ace was so devastated, I had to tear him off me. It was awful, like so awful.”

Thankfully, the youngster managed to settle after the traumatic time.

Charley later shared an update with Ace, saying: “He calmed down after three minutes. He did so well.”

Charley confirms Emmerdale departure

Meanwhile, it comes after Charley confirmed her departure from Emmerdale.

Last month, she told fans: “This is always my most asked question but I’ve never answered it before because I’ve never wanted to make a big deal of it.

“I left to have Ace 2 years ago. I went back at the end of last year for 10 weeks to complete a storyline.

Charley Webb played Debbie Dingle for almost two decades (Credit: ITV)

“So, I guess officially it’s been a year. I never felt the need to announce it which is why we didn’t.”

It followed after reports suggested that she quit following a racism row on set.

The reported spat apparently involved husband Matthew and Isabel Hodgins.

The pair reportedly become involved in an argument with a co-star, who was allegedly “subjected to an inappropriate comment and had her accent mimicked”.

Matthew and Isabel categorically denied any wrongdoing.

