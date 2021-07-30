Channel 4 to launch new show teaching viewers how to have a threesome

Channel 4 is set to release one of its most risqué shows yet in a new series that teaches viewers how to have a threesome.

Having sex with two other people is said to be one of the nation’s top fantasies and something that the new series hopes to explore.

The documentary programme is being made by production company Spun Gold TV with the working title of My First Threesome.

It’s reportedly due to air on Channel 4 later this year.

The new Channel 4 show will follow people hoping to have their first threesome (Photo: Pexels)

A Channel 4 source told The Mirror: “It’s a one-off brand new documentary that will provide an open and honest platform for these discussions exploring sexuality, consent and boundaries to create healthy ways to bring fantasy to reality.”

Channel 4’s threesome show isn’t the channel’s first raunchy series

The threesome show isn’t Channel 4’s first controversial show. The broadcaster has a long history of programmes that explore sex and sexuality.

Naked dating show Naked Attraction first aired in 2016, where contestants choose who to date based on how they look naked.

Channel 4’s Naked Attraction first aired in 2016 (Photo: Channel 4)

In the show, presenter Anna Richardson interviews contestants as they pick from five dates, whose bodies are gradually revealed as the show progresses.

The programme then reveals how the final couple fared on their date after the show.

However, Channel 4 looks to take the dating show even further in its new offering by exploring multiple partner sex.

Naked Attraction could be getting First Dates Hotel style spin-off show.

It would see the show’s contestants spend some time together in a hotel after they’d already seen each other naked.

“The observation producers made was that contestants on the show often ended up wishing they had gone with one of the other choices,” a source told The Sun.

“But in most cases, it was too late to get together with them because they had left the process.”

The idea would be that the contestants can go on dates with multiple people. The the original show they can only date the person they select in the studio.

