‘Loveable rogue’ from Channel 4 documentary Skint ‘found dead in shed after cocktail of drugs’

A star from Channel 4 documentary Skint was found dead in a shed after taking a “cocktail of drugs”, it has been announced.

“Loveable rogue” Richie died back in September 2020 after reportedly being homeless for some time.

‘Loveable rogue’ from Skint on Channel 4 dies

Back in 2014, Channel 4 aired a documentary series called Skint. The series followed the lives of people in Grimsby who were either unemployed or on very low income. The documentary proved controversial at the time, with some branding it “poverty tourism”.

One of the people the documentary followed was Richard Finn – aka Richie. Some years on from the documentary, Richie found himself homeless. He is believed to have been sheltering in a shed.

However, in September 2020, Richie was tragically found dead in the shed by the owner. He was 45 years old.

Richie from Channel 4 documentary Skint found dead

Following Richie’s death, a toxicology test and post-mortem were carried out by the Home Office.

Their tests found a number of drugs in Richie’s body. The drugs found were ones that are used to help calm people down by lowering their heart rates. It is believed that a number of these drugs contributed to his death.

Lead coroner Jane Eatock said: “Richard had a long and difficult history of drug abuse and was close to his family – although, as a child he moved away, he returned.

“They had done their best to support him, but his lifestyle made things very difficult,” she then said.

‘Loveable rogue’ passed away in 2020

She then continued, saying: “‘Because of his drinking and drugs, it seems his friends all revolved around these activities, making it difficult for him to break out of there.

“He was well known on the streets of Grimsby for his appearance on Skint and was a loveable rogue. He wasn’t all bad and had a good relationship with his mum, you have to remember the good times you had with him,” she then said.

His mother also paid tribute to him. “He would often pop in and see me and bring me little ornaments that made him think of me. I still have some up around the house to this day. He was a loveable rogue.

“It was a big shock when I was told the news about his death. It was so unexpected and I was so upset because he only got to live to 45, but he will never be forgotten,” she then added.

