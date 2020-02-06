Michael Barrymore breaks his silence on Channel 4 documentary Barrymore: The Body In The Pool

Michael Barrymore has finally broken his silence over the much-publicised documentary exploring the death of Stuart Lubbock at his Essex mansion in 2001.

Currently airing this evening, Barrymore: The Body In The Pool reveals that police believe the 31-year-old meat packer was raped and murdered.

Michael has always strenuously denied any involvement in the young man’s death and today, in a video posted to Twitter, he alleges that he has been "bashed and bullied" over the tragic death some 19 years ago.

The former ITV star presenter also slammed Channel 4 for not contacting him about the two-hour film.

"Channel 4 are refusing to show it to me or tell me what it is about,” the ex-Strike It Lucky host said.

"Anyone who wants to get to the truth of the matter should watch the ITV interview I did last year with Piers Morgan. He went into everything and left no stone unturned.

"The truth is, I have always done everything asked of me and I've co-operated with everyone.

"Essex Police's own QC has said that 'we know that Mr Barrymore has nothing to do with this and that there is no evidence linking him to the injuries on Mr Lubbock or the pool.

"I have had nothing to do with this whatsoever and yet I keep getting bashed and bullied by the media.

"My heartfelt sympathies are with the Lubbock family and I hope they find peace.

"It is for that reason that I have constantly pressed for an independent police force to examine everything to do with the case and reach a proper conclusion and I shall continue to do so."

The 67-year-old, who was forced to pull out of this year’s Dancing On Ice due to injury, has hinted he might speak more once the documentary has finished.

The 2002 inquest recorded an open verdict after failing to conclude what caused Stuart’s death.

A post-mortem revealed Stuart had ecstasy, cocaine and alcohol in his system.

The Sun recently reported that police are still investigating a “cover-up” over the death and no one – including Michael and his seven other house guests that night – could be ruled out of their investigation.

Meanwhile, Stuart's father Terry Lubbock, 74, told the tabloid ahead of broadcast that the documentary would reveal Michael's 'dark side'.

He said: "He’s a clever man. He is a master manipulator, there’s two sides to that man, a dark side and the side you see on television.

"Over the years I’ve had a glimpse of his dark side, I think it’s time that everyone sees that side to him.

"I hope that the penny will drop with everyone and they will question him and what he did that night. The police should have nailed it. He needs to put whoever killed my son in the spotlight."

Terry also alleged that Michael had faked a broken wrist to pull out of Dancing on Ice to avoid being in the spotlight when the documentary aired at the same time.

