Channel 4 has announced the cast of the 2021 Great British Bake Off Christmas Special.

The show will return for its annual festive edition next month.

Bosses have revealed that the cast of critically acclaimed drama It’s A Sin will reunite for the special episode.

The stars of the five-part drama, which followed a group of gay men living through the HIV/AIDS crisis of the 1980s, will battle it out to be crowned champion.

Channel 4 announces two festive 2021 Bake Off specials

Olly Alexander will be joined in the tent by co-stars Lydia West, Nathaniel Curtis and Shaun Dooley.

The one-off Christmas special will be hosted by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

However, there won’t just be one festive specials that airing over the season – there will be two!

Meanwhile, Bake Off will celebrate the New Year with another special where four former bakers will battle it out.

Series nine stars Kim-Joy and Jon will be facing series 11’s Hermine and Rowan to be named Star Baker.

How did Bake Off fans react to the news?

Fans of Great British Bake Off rushed to share their opinion as a result of the festive announcement.

I’m totally stalking all of you till the date is revealed!

“That’s it now….totally stalking all of you till the date is revealed! This is definitely the best Christmas present this year,” said one excited viewer.

A second said: “This is bound to be really good!!!”

“Usually just have celebs on for the Christmas special so it’s nice to see a ‘normal people’ one for this year,” tweeted a third.

GBBO viewers want new presenters

Meanwhile, Bake Off fans recently called for Noel and Matt to be replaced.

Their infamous brand of quirky presenting isn’t to everyone’s taste and some want them axed.

As a result, one fan complained: “Please get rid of Matt and Noel. They’re not in the least bit funny and are highly pointless.”

Another viewer tweeted: “I hope you guys have better balance with hosts next year.

“I like Noel and Matt, but their humour is too same-same and it’s affecting the show overall. You need someone to contrast Noel, not echo his style.”

