Chanelle Hayes has reflected on her amazing seven-stone weight loss and shared the empowering lessons she has learned along the way.

The 33-year-old former reality star had gastric sleeve surgery in 2020, and has once again taken to Instagram to document her journey.

Chanelle shared her journey with fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Chanelle Hayes say about her weight loss?

Showing before-and-after snaps, Chanelle left a lengthy message to fans detailing her incredible journey.

She documented the five lessons she has learned since having surgery and losing seven stone.

“It does not change my relationship with food,” she began.

“Bariatric surgery is only a tool, if I don’t use it consistently and correctly it will fail.

“Addressing abnormal relationships with food is so important if I want to become healthier physically and mentally.”

Secondly, she said: “Not everyone will understand my choice and that’s ok because it is MY journey. ‘Just eat less and move more’, ‘you’ve taken the easy option’, are a few comments I’ve heard along the way.

“Believe me, it is not easy (wish it was!) and it was not an option I took lightly. But it has been the best decision I’ve made in terms of my health.”

What else did she say?

Chanelle continued by saying that she enjoys exercise a lot more now, and she is now trying not to focus on other people’s weight and other people’s bodies.

“Ten people could weigh exactly the same but have completely different body compositions,” she wrote.

“Selfishly (but thankfully) I now only care about myself and mine.”

Even though I’ve lost weight, I’ve grown as a person.

Her final lesson? She said: “Even though I’ve lost weight, I’ve grown as a person.

“I have been every size you can think of and can empathise with the issues that come with them all.

“I realise people may plaster on a smile – at any size – but not be ok beneath the surface.

“Going through this experience has really given me a better understanding of private struggles and how easy it is to hide them.”

Chanelle has always been open about her battles with weight (Credit: ITV)

An empowering final thought

Chanelle’s amazing piece of self-reflection ended with an empowering message.

She wrote: “Thought I would share this today on #womancrushwednesday because my #wcw this week is ME…

“And I don’t think I’ve ever been able to say that before.”