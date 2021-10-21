Chanelle Hayes has revealed that her food addiction was sparked after taking laxatives for ten-years.

The former Big Brother star, 33, has always been open about her weight struggles over the years.

However, Chanelle is finally feeling confident again after shrinking to 9 and a half stone, with the help of gastric sleeve surgery.

Chanelle Hayes has opened up about her weight battle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chanelle Hayes discusses her weight journey

Now, the mum-of-two has opened up on the real reason she ballooned to 17 stone.

In a new interview, Chanelle admitted that her weight gain was brought on by her decision to use laxatives.

She took the constipation pills to help keep her weight down.

I would eat a tin of tomatoes with hot sauce, then take laxatives

Chanelle told The Sun‘s Fabulous magazine: “Everyone I hung out with in London was even smaller than me, so I felt so big. They all took drugs, which I guess explains why they were thin, but that was not something I was into.

“I was living in hotels and would not eat anything all day. If I got absolutely starving I would eat a tin of tomatoes with hot sauce, then take laxatives.”

Thankfully, Chanelle is now feeling happier than ever.

Chanelle has battled with her weight for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The reality star is learning to embrace her body, including her weight loss flaws.

She added: “I do not love my loose skin and I would love to get my 34F boob implants removed as they are now by my knees and feel like empty sacks.”

Meanwhile, Chanelle underwent gastric sleeve surgery last year.

Chanelle’s gastric sleeve surgery

It came after the star “ballooned” to 17st 4lbs during lockdown.

Following the major operation, Chanelle dropped from a size 18 to a 10 in clothes.

At the time, she told The Sun: “I was absolutely massive. I didn’t want to look in the mirrors in my own house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chanelle Hayes (@chanellejhayes)

“I would just walk straight past them, it was awful. But I couldn’t physically stop putting the food in my mouth and eating the food.”

She also discussed her dramatic weight loss during an appearance on Loose Women.

The busy mum looked totally different as she opened up about her journey in July this year.

Chanelle told the panel: “I do feel so much better and so much healthier.

“I am able to do more, I am able to go trampolining with the kids, get involved with stuff. I just feel healthier as a person.”

Chanelle is a proud mum to sons Blakely, 11, and Frankie, four.

