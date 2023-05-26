Devastated Celine Dion delivers ‘disappointing’ news to fans amid health condition: ‘It breaks my heart’

Celine Dion has delivered some “disappointing” news to fans amid her battle with a rare and incurable neurological health condition.

In late 2022, the 55-year-old music sensation revealed she’d been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome. The condition affects just one in a million people and ultimately leaves sufferers as ‘human statues’.

At the time, she had to postpone her planned shows. But now, she has issued yet another heartbreaking update to fans.

Celine Dion news

Taking to her Instagram on Friday (May 26) Céline announced that with “tremendous disappointment” she was unable to perform on her world tour.

I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again.

Alongside an image of her cancelled tour dates, the post read: “It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour.”

Celine said: “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%.”

She went on: “It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!’

She also shared a full list of tour dates that had been cancelled and a statement announcing the news. The statement added: “We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time simply is not now.”

Celine Dion fans rush to support the music star

Fans soon flooded the comments section to send their support. One person wrote: “We love you Celine, take good care of yourself your health is the most important and precious thing we are praying for your healing.”

Another added: “Just focus on your health! We all have great memories of seeing you perform live and those memories will last forever.” A third agreed: “We’ll be waiting get well soon our Queen.”

What is stiff-person syndrome?

Stiff-person syndrome is a rare neurological condition that causes muscles to tense uncontrollably.

The condition, which affects one in a million people, ultimately leaves some sufferers unable to walk or talk and as ‘human statues’ as it progressively locks the body into rigid positions. It leaves some sufferers unable to walk or talk.

While there is no cure for stiff-person syndrome, there are treatments to slow down the progression. The disorder makes the muscles in the torso and limbs alternate between spasming and being rigid.

Estimates suggest it affects around 70 people in the UK and 330 in the US. The progressive disease sees patients’ stiffness increase over time and can lead to them needing to use a wheelchair.

