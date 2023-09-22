8 celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us – from Holly Willoughby (again!) to Katie Price

Occasionally life dumps a whole load of crap on you even if you’re rich, beautiful and famous – quite literally in Holly Willoughby‘s case this week.

The This Morning host has made our ‘celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us’ list yet again.

Read on and enjoy a moment’s mirth at these more fortunate faces who’ve had a few more relatable moments over the past seven days…

Holly Willoughby is just one of the celebs who had a worse week than us this week (Credit: YouTube)

Celebs having a worse week than us: Holly Willoughby

She’s had a double whammy of crap flung at her this week. One dollop even landed squarely in her lap.

First, Phillip Schofield appeared to delete pictures of Holly from his Instagram grid (after also unfollowing her). Then celebrity mum Ferne McCann appeared on This Morning with her adorable newborn baby Finty.

Baby Finty wasn’t exactly on her best behaviour in the studio this week (Credit: YouTube)

The contents of Finty’s nappy didn’t look quite so cute oozing out of her crisp white babygro as Ferne passed her over to Holly for a cuddle.

Just when we all thought Holly hadn’t been caught up in enough of a sh*t storm of late, along came an actual one. And she emerged from this one smelling of roses, too.

Katie Price thinks the Loose Women ‘hate’ her (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price

Now we thought it was a little bit iffy when Katie Price’s son Junior Andre appeared on Loose Women last week and – despite KP being a pretty big part of his life, having actually birthed him – she was barely given a passing mention.

Never one to pass up a snub or a slur – real or perceived – The Artist Formerly Known As Jordan called the ladies – her former colleagues, let’s not forget – out. “They hate me!” she wailed on her podcast.

Rumour has it most of them don’t like each other – so don’t take it personally, Katie.

Ellie Leach has stubbed her toe (Credit: BBC)

Celebs having a worse week than us: Ellie Leach

Spare a thought for new Strictly celebrity Ellie Leach.

The dancing competition hasn’t even kicked off and she’s already injured herself.

That’s right – the former Corrie star shared her dance floor wound on Instagram, so we could all feel sorry for her.

Ouch! (Credit: Instagram)

Now, we’re no doctors, but we’re guessing from her cryptic picture that she’s done the big toe on her right foot a bit of mischief.

That or she’s starting a new footwear trend for A/W 2023.

Whichever, prayers for you, Ellie.

Martin H broke our hearts this week (Credit: ITV)

My Mum Your Dad’s Martin H

He came, he tried, he left the show without a woman – despite being one of the nicest men on there and at least 10 x better looking than ‘Ibiza Martin’. Yes, we are reducing them to their looks.

Clearly the women of My Mum Your Dad couldn’t see a good thing when they were staring him right in the knees.

That’s a joke, see, because Martin’s 6ft 10in tall…

Martin M has given the entire nation the ick (Credit: ITV)

My Mum Your Dad’s Martin M

Martin M: Or Ibiza Martin, as we prefer to call him. He lives in Ibiza – did you catch that?

A middle-aged swaggering ICK with limitless unfounded arrogance. God knows why some women are still falling for this schtick.

He’s had one hell of a humbling journey on the ITV show – leading him back to Spain alone.

Ibiza’s welcome to him.

Josie’s been unlucky in love again (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning’s Josie Gibson

As far back as we can remember (John James Partridge, anyone?), Josie Gibson has been unlucky in love.

This week, she spoke out about her most recent love interest. Josie said she was once again a “single Pringle” – and shared a rather cryptic reason as to why her latest love entanglement went belly-up.

“I’ve got too much pride in myself and too much self-respect to ever go near anyone who doesn’t follow the same values I do,” she said. “You’ve got to be careful that people are with you for the right reasons.”

Hopefully the next time she ‘pops’, she won’t want to stop.

Poor old Joe is heading in for the snip soon if Stacey has anything to do with it (Credit: YouTube)

Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have an army of kids now – and Stace has decided she definitely doesn’t want more. So much so that she’s decided husband Joe needs a vasectomy.

“I think the snip could be on the cards,” said Joe, a sentence that’ll doubtless have any men reading grab their winkie and wince. “I’m trying to fight it, but it’s a losing battle.”

Stacey’s done with kids – we don’t blame her, she has an army! (Credit: YouTube)

Celebs having a worse week: Matt Hancock

If ever there was a celebrity actually deserving of a bad week it’s disgraced former Health Secretary Matt Hancock. AKA the best/worst signing I’m A Celebrity ever made.

He’s on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins next week, and he most definitely wasn’t winning when co-star Jermaine Pennant whacked him one square in the face.

Matt Hancock is a helmet… Oops, we mean he’s wearing a helmet (Credit: YouTube)

“It didn’t hurt nearly as much as I expected,” Matt quipped afterwards. Try harder, next time, Jermaine. The entire nation is behind you.

