Celebs Go Dating star Wayne Lineker is best known as the brother of former footballer Gary, but does he speak to his megafamous sibling?

The reality star is one of the famous faces on screens for the new series of the popular Channel 4 dating show.

But how much do you know about him? Is he married, how much is he worth and does he have kids?

And what’s his relationship with Gary like? Read on to find out.

Wayne is the brother of pundit Gary Lineker (Credit: Andy Barnes / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Do Celebs Go Dating star Wayne Lineker and Gary get on?

Gary and Wayne were once reportedly caught up in a family feud, but they are believed to have put their differences aside.

Last year, when Gary turned 60, Wayne shared a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram and told followers he was “proud” of his big brother.

Posting a series of old snaps, Wayne wrote, with a heart emoji and the hashtags #family and #brothers: “Happy 60th birthday big bro… I will always be proud of you. Love you lots.”

In 2016, Wayne claimed to have drifted apart from Gary after the pundit‘s marriage in 2009 to second wife Danielle Bux.

He told The Sun: “In my opinion Danielle cost me my relationship with my brother. Sadly Gary is no longer part of my life.”

Wayne said the two of them struggled to bond with Danielle on the scene.

Speaking to the newspaper, he said: “They came to Ibiza in August 2008 and it was really awkward. I didn’t spark with Danielle and our relationship was cold.”

Wayne wasn’t invited to their wedding, as he claimed Ana Tanaka – his model girlfriend at the time – didn’t receive an invite.

Gary and Danielle Bux divorced in 2016.

Gary, pictured here, and Wayne reportedly fell out over his ex wife Danielle (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Does the TV star have a wife?

Wayne Lineker was previously married to ex wife Sacha, according to a report in the Daily Star. He is reportedly currently single.

He previously dated model Danielle Sandhu. Wayne asked her to marry him and she became his fiancée, but they split in 2018 after four years together.

The beauty revealed on Instagram that it was an amicable breakup.

She said at the time: “There’s no easy way to say this but unfortunately me and Wayne have decided to end our relationship and wanted it to come from us first.

“Breakup statements can seem impersonal because there is no way to put into words what two people experience together over the years.

“We have had the most amazing, loving and meaningful relationship and [it] has been the best four years, but it has come to a point in both of [our] lives where this is the best option for us and [we] have come to this mutual decision due to circumstances out of our control.”

She went on to say they were both “in a good place”.

Wayne Lineker on screens and looking for love (Credit: Grant Buchanan / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

Does Wayne Lineker have any children?

Yes, Wayne has children.

His sons are Duane, Sean, and Freddie.

He also has a daughter called Tia.

He’s one of the stars of the latest series of Celebs Go Dating (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

What is his net worth? Which businesses does he run?

Wayne Lineker is reportedly worth £30million and owns a number of bars and clubs.

He owns Ibiza’s Ocean Beach club, as well as the Linekers Bar chain.

At the start of the lockdown, he revealed how the coronavirus pandemic had impacted his clubs, writing on Instagram: “The first to fall. As from today @linekersibiza is closed.

“Covid 1 Linekers 0 due to new government Covid legislation… but we’re healthy so still blessed.”

