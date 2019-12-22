Celebs Go Dating star Anna Williamson announces birth of second child

Presenter and Celebs Go Dating star Anna Williamson has welcomed a baby daughter.
The love guru for the E4 dating show announced her happy news on her Instagram account last night (21.12.19).
She’s here 💕☺️ #birthannouncement #borntoday #babydaughter #allwentwell #veryproudhappymummyanddaddy #mumof2 @al3xdipasquale #nonameyetaswecantdecide
Sharing a picture of the newborn snuggled onto her chest in their hospital bed, she wrote: "She's here #birthannouncement #borntoday #babydaughter #allwentwell #veryproudhappymummyanddaddy #mumof2 @al3xdipasquale #nonameyetaswecantdecide."
A blissful Anna, 38, has her eyes closed as she cradles her new bundle of joy draped in a white blanket.
The little girl is her second child with husband Alex Di Pasquale, as the couple already have a son, Enzo, three.
**Sharing the Love**💕 A lot of people worry about how they’re going to share their love with another baby. I get it....you plough everything you have into one little being and then the prospect of another coming along can feel rather daunting. Will I have enough love to go around? Will I prefer one over the other? Will my firstborn feel sidelined? All very common questions and feelings, and certainly I’ve thought about them fleetingly, but it’s about knowing that you DO have enough that makes it all reassuring. Whatever happens it’ll work out. It’s not about being a perfect parent, it’s about being good enough. My little guy has been looking forward to his ‘baby sister’ coming for months and the tenderness and love he has nurtured himself for my growing bump has been beautiful to watch. I mean, yes it can be embarrassing when he yanks my top up and pulls my trousers down in the middle of the supermarket check-out queue to ‘kiss baby’, and he’s rather quick to educate everyone on how she got in there 😬, but it’s a whole new level of pride and maternal love for me at how accepting and protective he has already become 🥰 So I’m going to treasure this moment - before he starts to deck her and fart on her head in years to come 😉 #38weekspregnant #siblings #pregnancy #firstborn
Many of Anna's celebrity friends rushed to congratulate the new family of four.
Dancing On Ice's Matt Evers wrote, "Omg amazing. Congratulations xx" and fellow mum and reality star Casey Bachelor said, "Amazing. congratulations lovely" while Kerry Katona commented, "Awwww a big congratulations my darling sending you so much love".EastEnders' star Dean Gaffney sent three heart emojis, while Ore Oduba said: "Huge congratulations Anna! And family, so happy for you, amazing news."
Former Apprentice star Luisa Zissman told her: "Can't wait to meet her and see you."
While Anna and Alex haven't decided on a name yet, the presenter hinted that the name would likely pay homage to her entrepreneur friend.
She wrote in her Stories alongside the same picture she shared on her account, "Baby LuAnna is here" but then clarified, "That's not her name. She's nameless at the moment. I'm working on any kind of name with Lu, Luisa, Lulu in it etc".
Anna was diagnosed with an anxiety condition in her 20s, which made her take a step back from her TV career at the time. She has spoken about how this reared its head again last time she was pregnant, giving her postnatal depression.
Speaking about it on Loose Women earlier this year, she said: "I was happy and excited the first time I was pregnant but the overwhelming feeling was fear - will I get it wrong? Will this baby come out safely?"
She added that she had panic attacks during her labour, and then struggled initially to cope as a new mum and bond with her son, as she didn't feel a "rush of love" when he was born that she expected.
**WHEN YOU FINALLY MAKE PEACE WITH THE PAST ☺️** Yesterday was an emotional day for me. Not only did I have my little boy’s first nursery Christmas Concert to enjoy 💕(where he scowled at me and his Dad most of the way through in embarrassment at us daring to sit in the audience 🙄😆) but I had my pre-birth consultant appointment🤰 A huge part of me opting for an elective c-section this time is due to the awful birth I had with Enzo and the subsequent birth trauma & hideous post natal mental health illness I endured afterwards (included fleeting suicidal and obtrusive thoughts) so it was a unanimous decision between me, my husband and the health professionals that we manage risk and control as best we can by having a caesarean. I had a ‘birth reflection’ 6 months after having Enzo (most hospitals offer this service if you would like to talk through your birth) to piece together what happened and the decisions made, and it did help greatly at the time, it certainly helped alleviate and satisfy the ‘what actually happened’ questions that had been bothering me. But I have always carried a sense of ‘I wasn’t very good at giving birth’, ‘failure’ if you like at birthing my son and needing the interventions to bring him out safely and alive. Until yesterday. I cannot express how grateful I am that my consultant (having obtained my hospital delivery notes for his own research to assist in my upcoming delivery) kindly and thoroughly talked me through what happened 3 yrs ago. To hear the words ‘Anna, you actually did SO well in labour, you managed to turn and push him all by yourself almost all the way out - if his heart rate hadn’t become so concerning you would have managed it without the intervention’’ (and the subsequent control taken away which upset me) It shouldn’t matter, but it really changed something for me, and I finally feel something I’ve struggled with at times when reminiscing my previous birth efforts....pride☺️ It really matters not how you birth your baby, no one way is ‘better’, but I know I only too well how many mums struggle with their feelings after a shit one. If that’s you, sending love, YOU did BRILLIANTLY💕 #maternalmentalhealth
But she reassured viewers: "If anyone is suffering from post natal depression, I promise you, you will feel better."
She said what happened to her didn't put her off having a second baby, and she felt much "happier and healthier" this pregnancy as she talked more openly about her mental health and sought help from medical professionals.
She said on Loose Women: "For anyone worried about doing it a second time around, I have really enjoyed this pregnancy. Take control and make decisions and choices for you to do it differently."
