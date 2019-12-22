Celebs Go Dating star Anna Williamson announces birth of second child

Presenter and Celebs Go Dating star Anna Williamson has welcomed a baby daughter.

The love guru for the E4 dating show announced her happy news on her Instagram account last night (21.12.19).

View this post on Instagram She's here 💕☺️ #birthannouncement #borntoday #babydaughter #allwentwell #veryproudhappymummyanddaddy #mumof2 @al3xdipasquale #nonameyetaswecantdecide A post shared by Anna Williamson (@annawilliamsonofficial) on Dec 21, 2019 at 11:35am PST

Sharing a picture of the newborn snuggled onto her chest in their hospital bed, she wrote: "She's here #birthannouncement #borntoday #babydaughter #allwentwell #veryproudhappymummyanddaddy #mumof2 @al3xdipasquale #nonameyetaswecantdecide."

A blissful Anna, 38, has her eyes closed as she cradles her new bundle of joy draped in a white blanket.

The little girl is her second child with husband Alex Di Pasquale, as the couple already have a son, Enzo, three.

Many of Anna's celebrity friends rushed to congratulate the new family of four.

Dancing On Ice's Matt Evers wrote, "Omg amazing. Congratulations xx" and fellow mum and reality star Casey Bachelor said, "Amazing. congratulations lovely" while Kerry Katona commented, "Awwww a big congratulations my darling sending you so much love".

EastEnders ' star Dean Gaffney sent three heart emojis, while Ore Oduba said: "Huge congratulations Anna! And family, so happy for you, amazing news."

Former Apprentice star Luisa Zissman told her: "Can't wait to meet her and see you."

While Anna and Alex haven't decided on a name yet, the presenter hinted that the name would likely pay homage to her entrepreneur friend.

She wrote in her Stories alongside the same picture she shared on her account, "Baby LuAnna is here" but then clarified, "That's not her name. She's nameless at the moment. I'm working on any kind of name with Lu, Luisa, Lulu in it etc".

Anna spoke about her postnatal depression on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Anna was diagnosed with an anxiety condition in her 20s, which made her take a step back from her TV career at the time. She has spoken about how this reared its head again last time she was pregnant, giving her postnatal depression.

Speaking about it on Loose Women earlier this year, she said: "I was happy and excited the first time I was pregnant but the overwhelming feeling was fear - will I get it wrong? Will this baby come out safely?"

She added that she had panic attacks during her labour, and then struggled initially to cope as a new mum and bond with her son, as she didn't feel a "rush of love" when he was born that she expected.

But she reassured viewers: "If anyone is suffering from post natal depression, I promise you, you will feel better."

She said what happened to her didn't put her off having a second baby, and she felt much "happier and healthier" this pregnancy as she talked more openly about her mental health and sought help from medical professionals.

She said on Loose Women: "For anyone worried about doing it a second time around, I have really enjoyed this pregnancy. Take control and make decisions and choices for you to do it differently."

