Celebrity tattoos – the good, the bad and the ugly – from Ryan Gosling to David Beckham

When we regular folk get tattoos we can always hide them if they turn out terribly, but the same can’t be said for celebrity tattoos.

When famous faces decide to get inked, their decision lives in the public eye forever.

While some end up looking pretty darn great, others have sadly hit headlines or gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Here’s a look at some of the most memorable celebrity tattoos, and no, that’s not always a good thing…

Cheryl Tweedy

Chezza famously got a huge tattoo of a rose covering her lower back and bum.

Her decision baffled fans, and she became the, excuse the pun, butt of every joke on social media.

At the time, she responded: “People are entitled to their own opinion. Personally, I’ve never really concerned myself with other people’s body parts!”

Zayn’s tattoo glows under a black light (Credit: YouTube)

Zayn Malik

Singer Zayn became the first breakout star of One Direction and quickly amassed a huge following worldwide.

His chiselled good looks and fantastic voice were undeniable, but then he went and got a bunch of tattoos.

While the majority of them look pretty great, his decision to get a lightsaber on his finger felt like a step too far.

ARIANA GRANDE CHANGED HER TATTOO FROM BEING "bbq grill" TO "Japanese Bbq Finger ♡" HOW DID SHE MESS UP THIS BAD pic.twitter.com/vLupNdNIAJ — Kay✨ is bi (@yukoandhiro) January 31, 2019

Ariana Grande

Pop star Ariana got a tattoo to celebrate her hit song 7 Rings.

However, she quickly learned not to always believe Google Translate. She got it in Japanese, and it turned out it actually said “BBQ grill”.

She then got it fixed, only for it to say “BBQ grill finger” instead.

Louis Tomlinson

When it comes to Louis, we were kind of spoiled for choice. Louis made sure to beat former friend Zayn in the tattoo department.

His crowning achievement has to be his tattoo of half-played noughts and crosses on his forearm.

i was today years old when i found out amanda seyfried has minge tattooed on her foot x pic.twitter.com/WVhPlIcsDg — Steff Boulton (@steff_boulton) April 10, 2021

Amanda Seyfried

There’s just something so wonderfully unexpected about this one.

American actress Amanda Seyfried inexplicably has the word “minge” tattooed on her foot.

Apparently, it’s her nickname among her close group of friends in LA.

Kendall has ‘meow’ tattooed inside her mouth (Credit: YouTube)

Kendall Jenner

The Kardashian-Jenners aren’t exactly famed for making good choices, and Kendall’s decision to get a tattoo didn’t buck that trend.

Not only is it one of the most painful places to get one, but it’s utterly devoid of meaning to boot.

Ryan’s tattoo didn’t turn out as he had hoped (Credit: Splashnews)

Ryan Gosling

He might be one of the most handsome men in Hollywood, but he also might be the ditziest.

He’s got millions in the bank, but Ryan decided to do his own tattoo himself.

“One of my tattoos is supposed to be a monster’s hand dropping a bloody heart,” he explained. “But I did it myself with a tattoo kit, so it looks like a cactus.”

Miley Cyrus

We can forgive many things, but Miley went too far with this one. However, we’re blaming Aussie star and Miley’s ex-fiance Liam Hemsworth. While Marmite is pretty revered here in the UK, and for good reason, Vegemite is the only appropriate option, it’s huge in Australia.

To celebrate her love for the grim spread, Miley got a jar tattooed on her.

David’s a big fan of getting inked (Credit: Splashnews)

David Beckham

Ok, so maybe we’re biased because we think David could look attractive even if he had a giant tattoo of Mr Blobby, but his inks win.

However, there’s no denying while others detract from their wearer, David’s have only seemingly made him that much sexier.

But let’s hope he never tests our Mr Blobby theory, just in case.

Katie and Carl have their faces on one another (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price

You would think after three failed marriages, Katie might be a little hesitant about getting a tattoo of her latest boyfriend, Carl Woods, on her body.

However, sadly that wasn’t the case, and the pair decided to get each other’s faces branded on their bodies.

Sadly for the pair, the tattoos just ended up looking like police mugshots.

