Celebrity spiritual medium Derek Acorah dies aged 69

Spiritual medium Derek Acorah has passed away following a brief illness, his wife Gwen Acorah announced on Facebook on Saturday (04.01.20).

In a message posted by Gwen and reposted on Derek's verified Facebook page, she wrote: "Farewell my love! I will miss you forever!

Derek was 69 (Credit: Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

"I'm devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness.

"Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me - I can never thank you enough.

"To the vile couple who hounded him for responses to their ridiculous campaign whilst he was in Intensive Care in a coma, I hope you have the decency to hang your heads in shame.

"I have things to deal with now but I won't forget nor will I forgive what you have done!"

Just a few days ago, Derek posted on Facebook to reveal that both he and Gwen had been sick with flu over the festive period.

He wrote: "Good morning everybody and I hope you've all had a spectacular celebration bringing in the new year and the new decade.

"I spent the time quietly at home with Gwen as we've both had the awful flu bug which has brought us down so low, hence the reason for my lack of live presence on Facebook.

"I hope to be back within the next couple of days when I will be giving messages from spirit for the new year.

"Have a wonderful day everybody and much love to you all! X (sic)."

Derek was born in Bootle, Merseyside, in January 1950.

Derek was on CBB (Credit: Channel 5)

He was best known for his television work on Most Haunted, which aired on Living TV (2002–2010) and also went on to present Derek Acorah's Ghost Towns.

In November 2009, Acorah featured in Michael Jackson: The Search for His Spirit and attempted to contact the late singer's ghost.

He also competed on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and finished in fourth place.

