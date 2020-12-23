Amar Latif joins the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off tonight (Wednesday, December 23) but has he always been blind?

On Monday we saw Vicky Pattison, Christopher Biggins, Janet Street-Porter and Dev Griffin in the first show.

Amar Latif joins John and Gregg again – has he always been blind?

Who is on Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off tonight?

Craig Revel Horwood, Crissy Rock and Spencer Matthews join Amar as the new quartet.

But when were they on before and what were their most memorable moments?

Craig is back in the MasterChef kitchen (BBC)

Craig Revel Horwood in Celebrity MasterChef 2020

The 55-year-old Strictly judge has been a fixture on our televisions since 2004.

Craig, who revealed he had been bisexual, was married to Jane Horwood in 1990, but the marriage ended two years later.

He’s now engaged to horticulturist Jonathan Myring.

What year did he appear in?

2007

Where did he finish?

Craig appeared in the second series of Celebrity MasterChef, where he made it all the way to the final.

He battled it out with Midge Ure and eventual winner Nadia Sawalha.

What was his most memorable moment?

In the semi-final, Craig was late presenting his food for the food critics.

Unfortunately, one of those food critics went on to call his oysters Rockefeller “various types of snot”.

Spencer will be aiming to go one better (Credit: BBC)

Spencer Matthews

Reality star Spencer Matthews made his name in Made In Chelsea.

Aside from MIC, he also won Channel 4’s ill-fated talent show, The Jump, in 2017.

Spencer is married to Irish model, Vogue Williams, and together they have a son and a daughter.

What year did he appear in?

2018

Where did he finish?

Spencer battled it out in the final with rugby star Martin Bayfield and ex-EastEnders star John Partridge.

John went on to win.

What was his most memorable moment?

In a blind panic during a stint in a pro kitchen, Spencer stole some boiling water from fellow finalist Martin.

“Did you steal my water? Martin glared.

“I didn’t do it on purpose!”

Let’s hope Crissy stays away from the pears this time (Credit: BBC)

Crissie Rock

Despite a varied acting career, Crissy, 62, is best known for her appearances in ITV comedy, Benidorm.

She also took part in the 2011 series of I’m A Celebrity.

Crissy married partner Julian Buck in 2018.

What year did she appear in?

2020

Where did she finish?

Sadly, Crissy didn’t make it through the heats.

However, her fun personality and, ahem, unusual dishes made her a memorable contestant.

What was her most memorable moment?

Crissy shocked John when she cooked fish, sweet potatoes, onions and rice… as well as pears.

A stunned John asked: “And how often do you have pear in your rice?”

He went on to call it a culinary first.

Has Amar Latif always been blind? (Credit: BBC)

Amar Latif

Forty-six-year-old Amar is an entrepreneur and TV presenter.

He’s presented the BBC Two show Travelling Blind, and reportedly turned down the chance to appear on Celebrity MasterChef once before.

What year did he appear in?

2020

Where did he finish?

Amar made fans teary when he made it through to the semi-final.

He said: “As a blind person it feels like I am breaking new ground.

“Two weeks ago I wasn’t able to cook any of this at all. Now I’m able to experiment and create my own touches.”

Has Amir Latif always been blind?

No, Amir Latif was not always blind. When he was four, doctors told his parents that he would become permanently blind. By the time he was 18 he had lost 95% of his eyesight.

What was his most memorable moment?

His first ever dish was spaghetti with a roasted chicken leg, tomato and basil sauce and cheese.

John called it really “tasty” and it proved to Amar that he really could cook.

Cue tears all round, for Amar Latif has achieved much more as a blind man than so many contestants!

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off is on tonight (Wednesday December 23) at 9pm on BBC One.