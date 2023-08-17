Celebrity MasterChef GOATs – best dishes, fan favourites and amazing culinary careers

With Celebrity MasterChef 2023 well underway, we’ve already been treated to thrills, spills and Cheryl Hole’s early elimination.

But before Max George and Sam Fox were setting Gregg and John’s tastebuds alight, a whole host of celebs have been welcomed into the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen.

Here, as the competition heats up in series 18 of the BBC hit show, we take a look the greatest of all time contestants (GOAT) and the dizzying culinary heights they’ve gone on to achieve…

Jayne won and hoped it would be the start of her ‘culinary career’ (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef GOATs: Jayne Middlemiss

MasterChef champion Jayne won the show in 2009 and said: “I hope this is just the start of my culinary journey.” She impressed the judges with a three-course meal of seared scallops, pan-fried veal and a lavender pannacotta – but it was her “rock star” moment that caught our eye.

She told Virgin Radio: “I was cooking in a kitchen in Morocco, in the Atlas Mountains in Morocco. It was like this really, really fancy hotel. I was making something in the oven, I think I was doing some sort of French trimmed lamb. Some of the fat from the lamb got on the flame and it exploded with fire. All I did was I just picked up a towel and whip the fire out and just kept cooking. I just took the tea towel and bashed it out and carried on like nothing had happened. I literally felt like a rock star!”

Lisa Faulkner

Lisa, 51, was crowned the 2010 winner after beating Christine Hamilton and Dick Strawbridge in the final showdown. The actress and TV presenter went on to marry MasterChef judge John Torode and the cute couple even host a cooking programme together, John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen.

Lisa has launched a successful culinary career since her MasterChef win, publishing four cookbooks and sharing her recipes with online supermarket Ocado. She’s even been back for the 2023 series, judging this year’s hopeful’s dishes.

A true Celebrity MasterChef GOAT!

Nadia won the second series of the show (Credit: BBC)

Nadia Sawalha

Long before she became a Loose Woman, Nadia Sawalha was cooking up a storm in the kitchen. In fact, her ace cookery skills landed her the second-ever Celebrity MasterChef trophy back in 2007.

Nadia beat Strictly’s Craig Revel-Horwood to the top spot and even went on to host Junior MasterChef. She became the bestselling author of Greedy Girl’s Diet and has hosted several cookery shows since, including Sunday Scoop, Kitchen SOS, Saturday Cookbook and Nadia’s Family Feasts.

She took inspiration from busy households around the world as she searched for new ideas for recipes that would fit into hectic schedules. Each week, she was joined by a guest chef with a passion or expertise in that cuisine.

She’s also been cooking with her sister Dina on YouTube since January 2023.

Lisa Snowdon was crowned the winner Celebrity MasterChef 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef GOATs: Lisa Snowdon

The menus are still fresh in our mind as the lovely Lisa only won the show last year.

In the final, she served Gregg and John mackerel with rhubarb and a fennel slaw as a starter and pan-fried duck for main. She completed the competition by whipping up a tart with a chocolate ganache and biscuit base.

After learning that she had won, Lisa burst into tears. “I’m honestly so blown away. It’s such a life-changing experience. I feel like this isn’t real!”

Fighting back tears, she said: “I just can’t believe it. I couldn’t have wanted to win something that meant more to me than this.” She added: “I can’t wait to tell my mum, my dad and my nephew. I am on cloud nine.”

While fans thought rival cook Melanie Blatt was “robbed”, we’re more than happy to pop round to Lisa’s gaff for dinner any day of the week!

TV favourite Joe has been on the show twice – but still never won! (Credit: BBC)

Joe Swash

Joe Swash makes our GOAT list purely because God loves a trier. He’s been on the show twice – once in 2021 and then he returned later that year for the Christmas special.

However, viewers of the show didn’t quite have the same love for Joe as us, with some threatening to boycott the show if he won. Luckily for hosts Gregg and John and the BBC’s viewing figures, he wasn’t crowned winner of the show – in either series!

He’s had the last laugh, though. Not only has Joe released his own cookbook, he was also a regular on ITV show Jeremy Pang’s Asian Kitchen. So turns out his visits to the MasterChef kitchen weren’t in vain. GOAT status earned Joe, for turning two failed attempts to win into a pretty successful culinary career.

‘Justice for Bez!’

Happy Mondays star Bez was such a firm favourite during the 2021 series of Celebrity MasterChef that viewers threatened to switch off when he didn’t win! The musician became a fan favourite thanks to his laid-back attitude and attempt to stir pasta with a rolling pin. But when he had some trouble with his flatbreads, Bez failed to impress John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

And when the judges booted Bez off, viewers took to social media in their droves. One lamented: “#JusticeforBez Why did they eliminate Bez? It’s an outrage!” While another said: “Genuinely gutted Bez went tonight – probably the most instinctive chefs there.”

