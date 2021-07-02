Celebrity Gogglebox star Nick Grimshaw is officially set to hang up his Radio 1 mic after he announced he would be stepping down from the station this week.

But what might be next for the beloved host?

Nick, 36, joined the BBC station 14 years ago and paid tribute to his time with them in an emotional post on social media.

Nick Grimshaw is leaving Radio 1 after 14 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Celebrity Gogglebox star Nick Grimshaw say about leaving his job?

He wrote: “So some news… I have decided that after 14 years on air it’s time for me to leave Radio 1. I have truly had the time of my life – my childhood dream of working here was everything I’d imagined and somehow even more.

“But I’ve done all the things I set out to do, from Sunday nights with Annie, to Weekend Breakfast, the 10pm Evening Show breaking new bands, to the wild ride of The Breakfast Show and now Drive… so I’ve decided that it’s time to move on.”

He added: “These past 14 years on air have been more than a job. I have met people who have had a profound effect on my life, who have changed my life, who have become my best friends.

“I’ve played songs that stopped me in my tracks and had moments together with the R1 family and listeners that I will never, ever forget.

“So thank you.”

Nick takes a trip down memory lane

He added: “When I was about 12 my dad brought me to London and I made him take me to Radio 1 where I peered through the windows and said: ‘I’ll work there one day.’

“After 10 years of trying hard to make it happen, I did.

“Thank you to my dad for taking me to see my dream in real life and my family for endlessly encouraging me to make it happen.

It was a lifelong dream to be here and now it’s time to make some other dreams come true.”

But what might those dreams be? The world is quite literally Grimmy’s oyster now.

Here are a few of our suggestions…

Nick Grimshaw’s next move: TV presenter

Perhaps the most obvious route for Nick is to make the sideways move into TV presenting.

He’s already done a whole array of short on-camera gigs including stints on The One Show, X Factor and most recently Celebrity Gogglebox.

His bulging celebrity contacts book and fun personality could make him an excellent choice for a new, modern chat show. In fact, this sounds like something we’d love to see!

Nick’s next move – artist!

A man of many talents, Nick has previously expressed his interests in art and design.

He sold one of his paintings in the secret Frieze Art Fair charity auction in 2016.

Nick is an ambassador for the Royal Academy of Art and designed a Christmas tree for its 250th anniversary in 2017.

He has also admitted a love of live music production and interned with set designer Es Devlin in 2017..

Will Celebrity Gogglebox star Nick Grimshaw take a break from work to get married?

It might just be time for Nick to take a little holiday and feel the love with his dancer beau Meshach Henry.

The duo have been together for around two-and-a-half years and live in London with their two dogs.

If his Instagram is anything to go by the romantic pair are head over heels and a few nuptials could be a fabulous next step.

