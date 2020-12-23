Celebrity Gogglebox star Gyles Brandreth has broken his wife Michele’s wrist after accidentally knocking her over in public.

The Channel 4 star, 72, lost his balance on a tree and stumbled into his wife, causing her to fall onto the pavement.

Michele was later treated at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital, where her arm was bandaged up into a plaster.

Celebrity Gogglebox star Gyles Brandreth accidentally broke his wife Michele’s wrist (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Celebrity Gogglebox: Fans slam ‘disappointing’ repeat programme

Celebrity Gogglebox: What did Gyles Brandreth say?

Opening up on the accident in his blog, Gyles said: “It’s essential to get out into to the world for a walk every day.

“My wife and I aim for an hour’s walk – that’s around 6,000 steps at a pleasant pace.”

He continued: “At the weekend, on our walk I was so busy looking up I tripped on the root of a tree and fell on top of my wife who landed flat on the pavement – and broke her wrist.”

Thankfully, Michele appeared completely fine as she posed for a snap with her festive cast at home.

Message from Michele: “Huge thanks for all your lovely messages – really appreciated. Here I am resting my arm on a box of tissues while waiting for Gyles to arrive with the next gourmet meal! Sending sympathy to anyone in similar circs. Thank you & Merry Christmas to you all!” pic.twitter.com/wujNfaE5Va — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) December 21, 2020

On Twitter, Gyles added: “Message from Michele: ‘Huge thanks for all your lovely messages – really appreciated.

“Here I am resting my arm on a box of tissues while waiting for Gyles to arrive with the next gourmet meal! Sending sympathy to anyone in similar circs. Thank you and Merry Christmas to you all!”

What did Gyles’ fans say?

Fans flocked to the post to show their support, with one commenting: “Hope you feel better soon enjoy being pampered. Happy Christmas to you both.”

A second added: “Wow… what a beautiful lady, elegant with a cast which coordinates wonderfully with the box of tissues.”

The Celebrity Gogglebox star opened up on the accident on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Great Canal Journeys: Sheila Hancock likened to ‘Wonder Woman’ as viewers praise her and Gyles Brandreth

A third shared: “Christmas Day cooking for you then whilst Michele puts her feet up too. Merry Christmas. Love your sense of humour which will carry you both through this.”

While EastEnders’ Bonnie Langford wrote: “Wishing you love and Michele a speedy recovery.”

Who is Gyles’ wife Michele?

Gyles and his lovely wife Michele wed back in 1973.

The couple share three children – Benet, a barrister, Saethryd, a journalist, and Aphra, an economist.

Gyles previously appeared on Gogglebox alongside close pal and Corrie star Maureen Lipman.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.