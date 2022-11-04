Former Celebrity Gogglebox cast member Eddie Boxshall has opened up about his breakup with actress and presenter Denise Van Outen.

The couple were together for years and starred on Celebrity Gogglebox together. Fans were stunned when they announced their split earlier this year.

In May, Eddie said that Denise kicked him out after discovering racy photos on his iPad.

Despite initially denying any wrongdoing, Eddie eventually confessed to sending texts of a sexual nature to another woman back in 2018.

Upon viewing the evidence, Denise reportedly “exploded in a fit of rage”.

Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall starred on Celebrity Gogglebox together (Credit: Channel 4 Comedy YouTube)

The couple haven’t spoken since their breakup

Despite the DJ’s attempts to apologise to his former fiancée, Eddie revealed that the pair haven’t spoken since their breakup in March.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Eddie opened up about how he’s been dealing since the fallout.

Eddie shared: “You know any breakup’s hard, for whatever reason, and it makes it worse, you know, certain things get printed in the press. And there’s two sides to every story.”

Denise has seemingly moved on. The star previously revealed her new boyfriend – reality star and property developer Jimmy Barba – regularly on social media.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Grand Prix Ball in June 2022, only a few months after her split from Eddie.

But in response to his ex’s new beau, Eddie said: “There is no animosity. Life goes on, The world carries on going round. She’s happy. I’m really happy she’s moved on. And I wish all the love and luck in the world.”

Denise Van Outen showcased her new beau on the red carpet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eddie and Denise were popular on Celebrity Gogglebox

Eddie and Denise were a popular couple on Celebrity Gogglebox, but the pair quit the show after their breakup.

Despite his initial insistence, Eddie revealed that he had grown to love being on the show and was disappointed the experience had come to an end.

He reminisced: “It was something for about two years, being asked to do, you know, Denise said about doing it and because it was wasn’t my forte, it wasn’t my world I sort of, you know, sidestepped it. And to the point, I was just like, you know what, I’m gonna give it a go. When I did, I felt I really enjoyed it.”

He said he’s “going to miss it” and declared: “Wait and see, one door shuts, another door opens.”

Gordon Ramsay to join Celebrity Gogglebox

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay caused a stir when he appeared alongside his daughter Tilly for a special episode of Celebrity Gogglebox last month.

The duo were featured on the Stand Up to Cancer special on October 28.

Hollywood actor Luke Evans and singer Charlotte Church also made appearances for the charity special.

