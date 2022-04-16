Celebrity babies due in 2022 – full round-up of our favourite famous mums and dads

There are many celebrity babies arriving in 2022. Aww, bless, and all that.

Sometimes it can be difficult in keeping up with just who us set to welcome a new member to their family this year.

That’s where we come in! Here’s a round-up of all the celebrity babies that are due to be welcomed into the world in 2022!

Lucy and Ryan are expecting baby number two (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity babies in 2022: Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas

Former Coronation Street star Ryan and his wife, ex-TOWIE star Lucy, are expecting their second child together in 2022.

They welcomed their first child, a little boy called Roman, who was born in 2020.

Lucy, 30, and Ryan, 37, found out recently that they’re expecting a baby girl this year.

“I had an inkling that I was having a girl, but I was a bit more unsure than with Roman,” Lucy told Hello! in February.

She is due in “late Spring”.

Catherine Tyldesley is close to her due date (Credit: ITV)

Catherine Tyldsley and Tom Pitfield

Another former Corrie star expecting a baby is Catherine Tyldsley, who played Eva Price in the soap.

Catherine, 38, and her husband Tom have one child together – Alfie – who was born in 2015.

In October 2021 they announced that they were expecting baby number two – this time a little girl.

Catherine is nearing her due date. She is expected to give birth sometime this month (April)!

Shayne and Sophie are expecting baby number two as well (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sophie Austin and Shayne Ward

Sophie and Shayne, both 37, are expecting their second child in May of this year.

Their first child, Willow, is now five years old.

The couple announced they were expecting a second child in January 2022. They also revealed that Willow will have a baby sister come May.

Sophie and Shayne have been open about how they initially turned to IVF to conceive baby number two. However, Sophie eventually fell pregnant naturally.

Sam is pregnant for a third time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sam Faiers and Paul Knightley

Back in November 2021, TOWIE star Sam announced via Instagram that she was expecting her third child.

She uploaded a snap of herself, her partner Paul, and their two children – Paul, six, and Rosie, four.

“Soon to be a family of 5. We have a spring baby on the way,” the 31-year-old captioned the snap.

“We’re so happy and feeling blessed. P.S keeping this little one a surprise.”

Jodie revealed her pregnancy to the world at the BRITs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jodie Whittaker and Christian Contreas

Doctor Who star Jodie is expecting her second child with her husband, American actor Christian.

They welcomed their first child – a daughter – into the world in April 2015.

Jodie, 39, revealed to the world that she was pregnant when she turned up at the BRITs with a baby bump.

The star, who is notoriously private about her personal life, hasn’t announced when her baby is due.

Chloe and James are expecting their first child together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell

Former rugby player James and his wife, Chloe, 34, who happens to be the daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, are expecting their first child together.

They announced the exciting news in an Instagram post on Chloe’s profile back in February. She uploaded a snap of herself and mum Judy holding up a baby grow and ultrasound pictures.

The star thanked her followers for their kind words about her pregnancy.

“16 weeks, each one better than the last,” she wrote at the time.

Spencer and Vogue are set to welcome their third child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity babies due in 2022: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews

Made in Chelsea star Spencer, 33, and his wife, Vogue, 36, revealed in November that they were expecting baby number three.

They announced the news in an interview with Hello! magazine.

Upon learning his wife was pregnant again, Spencer said: “It was a wonderful moment. I was delighted.

“We’d been trying, but I never expected it to happen as easily as it did. We’re very lucky.”

The couple had their first child, Theodore, in 2018. They welcomed Gigi into the world in July 2020.

