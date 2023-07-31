Celebrities welcoming babies by the end of 2023 from Danny Miller to Laura Anderson

There’s nothing better than hearing the news that your fave celebrity is up the duff / pregnant, and there’s a few more babies set to be welcomed by the end of 2023.

Cue the baby scans, gender reveal parties and speculation of baby names – and honestly, we can’t get enough of it.

Recently, we’ve had a ton of TV faves welcome their bundles of joy. Gemma Atkinson gave birth to baby Thiago last week – who she shares with Gorka Marquez. Meanwhile, at the weekend, Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec welcomed baby girl Lyra Rose. But they’re not the only celebs that’ll be popping one out this year.

From a Grammy-award-winning pop star to a soap star, here are all of the celebs who are expected to give birth before the end of 2023.

Millie is expecting her third baby (Credit: Channel 5)

Pregnant celebrities: Millie Radford

22 Kids and Counting star Millie announced her pregnancy back in May. The 22-year-old daughter of Sue and Noel is already a mum to Ophelia Jo, two, and Chester Bleu, one.

Last month, she shared a short clip of the gender reveal as well as her ultrasound scan. In the clip, Millie’s baby daddy can be seen kicking a football to unveil pink smoke showing that they are having another girl.

Millie has also been teasing the name of her upcoming bundle of joy. She recently created an Instagram Story highlight reel called ‘Baby E.’

Previously she has said that the names Poppy, Enya, Hattie and Harriet were her top choices. And fans now reckon she could be calling her baby girl Enya.

As for her due date, Millie was asked that question during an Instagram Q&A. Millie explained: “September, although if she is as stubborn as her sister and brother she’ll be an October baby.”

Rihanna confirmed she was pregnant during her amazing performance (Credit: NFL)

Pregnant celebrities: Rihanna

Music legend / mogul / the-woman-that-does-it-all Rihanna is already a proud pop star mama to RZA Athelston Mayers – who she welcomed last year and shares with A$AP Rocky.

And in February, while performing at the Super Bowl, RiRi blew up the internet by confirming she was pregnant with her second child. Since then, she’s been serving plenty of jaw-dropping looks, while flaunting her growing baby bump.

It’s unclear when Rihanna’s due date will be, but she was definitely showing during her halftime performance in February. However, according to many reports, she’s set to welcome a summer baby.

Shana announced the happy news earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Shana Swash

In June, Joe Swash’s sister Shana took to social media to reveal that she is pregnant. Like her brother, the actress has also appeared on EastEnders playing Demi Miller from 2004-2006.

Shana shared a sweet snap to illustrate the happy news that she and her fiancé Nick Jones are expecting a baby. The pair can be seen holding up their baby scan pictures while beaming to the camera. She wrote: “PENDING…BABY JONES 5TH DECEMBER 2023.”

Shana and carpenter Nick got engaged back in August 2021 – but are still yet to say their “I do’s”. The pair also owners of a coffee stall called Swash & Jones Coffee co. in London’s Islington.

Laura is due any day now (Credit: Channel 4)

Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy

TV star Laura announced the happy news that she was pregnant in February this year. Around the same time though, news had broke that she had split from baby daddy Gary Lucy.

Gary, who played Luke Morgan on Hollyoaks, spoke to The Sun. He confirmed he and Laura are no longer together, with a source claiming Laura dumped him.

In a following interview, he went on to claim the two had ended things because Laura wanted him to move to Scotland to bring up their child.

In her recent column for OK! magazine, Laura admitted: “I still feel like my baby is going to come early – I don’t think I have two months’ worth of growth left in me.”

Laura is reportedly due quite soon.

Danny and Steph are gearing up for their new baby (Credit: ITV)

Steph and Danny Miller

Back in March, Emmerdale’s Danny Miller and his gorgeous wife Steph announced that they are expecting their second child. The Aaron Dingle star already has one child with Steph after they welcomed their son, Albert, back in 2021.

In an adorable post on Instagram, Danny wrote: “One more to adore. We can’t wait to meet you Baby Miller.” He also posted a picture of their son Albert, who was born just before his I’m A Celebrity stint, writing: “Soon to be a big brother.”

Danny added: “We can’t wait for another best friend. Super excited to become a family of four.”

