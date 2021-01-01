Which celebrity babies should you look out for in 2021?

There have been plenty of stars who have welcomed babies amid the turbulent year that is 2020. Many others have announced they’re due to welcome their little tots this year.

We have rounded up all the stars who will become parents for the first time or again next year.

Which celebrity babies will arrive in 2021?

Dani Dyer will welcome her first child next year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dani Dyer

Former Love Island winner Dani Dyer will welcome her first child with partner Sammy Kimmence early this year.

Read more: Pregnant Helen Flanagan cradles baby bump as she reveals she’s suffering from extreme morning sickness

The star announced in July that she’s pregnant and will become a mum in 2021.

At the time, she said on Instagram: “Me and Sammy are so excited to start this next chapter in our lives, feel so lucky and grateful… 2021.”

Lacey is pregnant with baby number two (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lacey Turner

EastEnders actress Lacey Turner will become a mum-of-two this year.

The star is already a mum to her daughter Dusty, who was born in July 2019.

Now, Lacey and husband Matt are preparing to welcome their second baby.

The actress told OK! Magazine in September: “I was over the moon. I had an inkling I was pregnant, so I took the test at home and it was positive.”

A new royal baby will arrive into the family next year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Eugenie

The Queen’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie will welcome her first child this year.

In September, Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank announced they’re expecting their baby early in 2021.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021,” the Palace said.

“The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

Celebrities adding to their brood in 2021

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair will welcome their third baby next year (Credit: Brett D. Cove / Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Helen Flanagan

Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan will become a new mum again this year.

The star is already a mum to her daughters Matilda, five, and Delilah, one.

Read more: Zara Tindall pregnant: Royal expecting third baby after two miscarriages

In March 2021, Helen and fiancé Scott Sinclair will welcome baby number three.

The actress said on Instagram last year: “Our 3rd baby arriving March 2021 @scotty__sinclair.”

Zara and Mike Tindall expecting third baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Zara Tindall

There’s another royal baby set to arrive this year as Zara Tindall is pregnant with her third child.

Zara and husband Mike Tindall, who married in 2011, are already parents to their daughters Mia, six, and Lena, two.

Mike announced their third baby joy on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby in December.

The former England Rugby star said: “It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.