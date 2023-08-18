12 celebs who are having a worse week than you, including Josie Gibson, Holly Willoughby and Paddy McGuinness

Sure, there’s the never-ending cost-of-living crisis, the kids are under our feet because schools insist on closing over the summer, and August is about to be confirmed as a total washout. But wait until you get a load of the poor celebrities who are definitely, absolutely, and undeniably having a worse week than you…

Josie Gibson

This Morning’s Josie has sparked concern from fans over a recent cryptic post in which she enigmatically referred to “liars” and “cheats” in a cryptic and enigmatic manner as speculative stories concerning her love life continue to be generated. Most cryptic of her, so very enigmatic.

One for your WhatsApp group chats, hun.

Sam Fox made a bit of a boob on Celebrity Masterchef (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Sam Fox

Celebrity Masterchef fans saw Page 3 icon Sam crash out of the BBC One show after her deep-fried, doughy Funnel Cakes failed to impress.

“I would have liked to see you make some sauces,” Gregg told her. Wasn’t she saucy enough in the 1980s?

Holly Willoughby

“A change is as good as a rest,” they (who?) say. Logically, that suggests a rest is also equally as good a change.

However, Holly‘s extended summer rest – anyone in HR keeping track of her annual leave in 2023? – isn’t helping disappear those awkward and constant stories regarding the continuing fallout from Phillip Schofield’s ITV departure and how it may be affecting her presenting career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paddy McGuinness (@mcguinness.paddy)

Paddy McGuinness

Paddy turned 50 this week – many happy returns to him. He’s recently shared Instagram pics of his cards from his kids, as well as posts showing him hard at work pumping iron and playing golf. Christine – who he separated from last year – helped mark his special week with an Instagram address to her fans.

Possibly reacting to reports about not attending a party, she wrote: “Patrick is my ex, my ex of well over a year (let me just remind you, I did not cause the breakdown of our marriage). I have never spoken about this fully and I will also remind everyone that I am not silenced and will speak/when I choose to.”

She added: “I got him a birthday cake, presents and made cards with our children. I done this for our children to celebrate Daddy’s birthday.”

Furthermore, Christine continued: “We spent his 50th at home together and we celebrated separately with his friends on various different holidays over the last few weeks… Trust me, I wish I was still on that holiday.

“Don’t believe everything you read. Yours sincerely, just a mum doing the best she can while living with her ex going through a divorce smiling when she wants to cry and juggling the summer holidays.”

Sticking with “happy birthday” probably would have sufficed, really.

John Whaite spoke about how he’d felt about Johannes Radebe (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

John Whaite

Formerly Strictly contestant and Bake Off winner John surprised everyone this week when he reminded us all he exists.

John explained to The Times he “spent some time apart” from his partner of 15 years after ‘falling in love’ with dance pro Johannes Radebe.

He also opened up about – handily just ahead of the publication of his memoir right at the time of year Strictly speculation kicks into gear – “drunken fondles and experiments with various soap stars and celebrities”.

Possibly a bad week for his partner, probably a good week for John’s book’s pre-sales.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews

Husband and wife reality types Vogue and Spencer have had a right old week of it. She was body-shamed by online haters, and he took to Instagram to confirm he isn’t actually dead.

“Your thoughts needn’t be with my family,” Spencer scoffed to fans following reports he’d been hospitalised due to an overdose of cold sore tablets.

Righto, you heard him – everyone stop thinking about Spencer and his family, now. Forever. After all, it isn’t 2011 any more.

Lisa Armstrong

Heartbreak for make-up artist and celebrity divorcée Lisa, who’s reportedly split from her fella.

An unnamed source, possibly wearing a balaclava and putting on a funny accent in order not to be recognised, allegedly said to New! magazine: “She is heartbroken because she thinks she and James were a case of having met at the wrong time. They really did complement each other in so many ways, but she knows she’ll be okay.”

Wait for it… wait for it…

The unidentified insider went on to speculate at quite some length: “If the timing of their split hadn’t coincided with Ant and Anne-Marie’s anniversary, it wouldn’t have felt like such a kick in the teeth. But ultimately, Lisa no longer fears the dating pool because nothing and no one can hurt her more than Ant did. If she finds romance, she does, if not, she’s comfortable on her own.”

Lisa’s right to fear the dating pool. Have you been on dating apps recently? The pool has been thoroughly peed in.

Stacey’s been on her hols (Credit: Instagram @staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon

Stacey has come in for some flak after taking a nice holiday. It seems some miffed fans, in a very normal and healthy move, looked up how much her break to Turkish break may have cost.

She later told narky followers slagging her off: “If me sharing our holiday doesn’t make you feel good then unfollow or just mute me or something. I love coming on here and sharing things so much and I love our community on here. All I ever want is to take you on the adventure with us and hopefully make you smile along the way.”

You can take us on any five-star luxury adventures with a private beach and a water park any time you like, Stace – as long as you’re paying. We’re free for the next couple of weeks, going by the weather forecast.

Charlotte Dawson

To her legions of Instagram followers, Charlotte Dawson needs no introduction. For everybody else, Charlotte Dawson needs an introduction. And that introduction is this: her father was Les Dawson.

A new mum, she’s been on Instagram talking about trolls, claiming someone’s been on to social services with some wild allegations.

“I’m not even in a normal state of mind right now – I’m still really down and low. I’m not in real life. You know when you’re in your baby bubble, one minute I’m happy and one minute I’m low,” Charlotte reflected.

Katie Price

Katie has suggested she doesn’t care if she goes to prison, indicating it might provide some closure to her legal woes. Does she realise the hypothetical ‘closure’ of a prison door with her being left inside a cell probably doesn’t result it it being opened up again immediately?

Sam Thompson

Made In Chelsea person Sam is reportedly concerned about Zara McDermott being on Strictly.

“The Strictly curse is definitely playing on his mind,” someone who didn’t give their name told OK!.

Good news for you, Sam. There’s no ‘curse’. Curses don’t exist. It is just one of those bits of shorthand to describe the pattern of relationships either ending or beginning for participating Strictly contestants and pros, sometimes with one another.

A relationship like yours that has been portrayed in different forms of media as being so thoroughly solid will no doubt be fine. So don’t fret.

