The Beckhams join millions of Brits homeschooling their children

With schools closures for everyone but the children of key workers, celebrities have joined millions of parents homeschooling their kids during the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebs including the Beckhams, Rio and Kate Ferdinand, Una Healy, and Kimberley Walsh all took to social media to show off the fruits of the their labour as they homeschooled their children, running everything from PE sessions to maths and arts classes.

Victoria Beckham shared videos of her and David homeschooling their daughter Harper.

Victoria Beckham set up an art class for daughter Harper (Credit: Instagram)

First up was an art class, with David showing off his painting expertise while Victoria commented: "@davidbeckham has some teaching skills."

Victoria praised her husband's teaching skills (Credit: Instagram)

The couple then moved on to maths, with Victoria sharing a picture of Harper doing her sums online.

Harper did her sums online (Credit: Instagram)

Over at the Ferdinand's, Kate was taking homeschooling very seriously, first of all conducting an exercise session for Tate, 11, Lorenz, 13, and Tia, eight, with Rio in their vast garden.

She then told Rio off for disappearing and 'working' instead of helping her teach the kids, with Rio responding: "What are you, a teacher?"

Rio and the kids did aerobics in the garden (Credit: Instagram)

Kate hit back: "Yes I am! Teaching your children!"

Former Saturdays singer Una Healy posted a picture of her children Tadhg, five, and Aofie, eight, practicing their handwriting.

"And so it begins! best of luck to everyone in the same boat this morning," Una wrote.

Una also posted a cute video of her son running around garden to get some fresh air.

Celebrities including Fearne Cotton, Rochelle Humes and Coleen Rooney also joined in with the online PE session hosted by The Body Coach Joe Wicks.

Fearne shared a picture of her children, four year-old Honey and Rex, seven, working out with Joe this morning (March 23), before going on to teach art and gardening.

She revealed that she is getting Rex to pick a subject out of a pot every day for them to focus on.

Rochelle's daughter took her PE session seriously, wearing her school PE kit.

Rochelle's daughter wore her PE kit to exercise (Credit: Instagram)

Kimberley shared posts showing her sons Bobby, five, and Cole, three, running around in the garden as well as taking part in the PE session.

Meanwhile, Coleen Rooney had her hands full with all four of her sons Kai, 10, Klay, six, Kit, four, and Cass, two, showing off their moves in the Rooney's front room.

Collen Rooney posted a video of her boys enjoying the Joe Wicks workout (Credit: Instargram)

Joe will be hosting his PE sessions daily but parents will still have to come up with ideas to keep their kids entertained the rest of the time.

And with Boris Johnson expected to announce even tougher restrictions to ensure social distancing, parents will be missing schools and the teachers who usually put the hard work in more and more!

