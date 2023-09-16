Hugh Jackman
Cause of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ marriage breakdown revealed?

Couple were wed for almost three decades

By Entertainment Daily

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness could have ended their 27-year marriage because love turned “to friendship” according to new reports.

The former couple, who have two adopted children together, announced their marriage split on Friday 15 September.

Now a source has told Mail Online: “They are forever linked, forever together with the children they have. But after the past few years, the love that they had for each other turned more into a friendship which got broken during COVID.”

Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman and former wife Deborra-Lee attend a premier in 2023 (Credit: Cover Images)

Hugh Jackman endured marriage “strain”

The insider added: “Lockdown didn’t help their marriage at all and really put a strain on their relationship. They worked on it and couldn’t get it back.”

The recent actors strikes over an ongoing labour dispute apparently did not help the Australian couple.

“The strikes haven’t helped one bit, it got them in the same predicament as COVID did, to where they were just kicking the tyres, and Hugh found it all to not have the same magic as they once had.

“Deb had similar concerns and thoughts and separating is the best option.

“They will never talk negatively about each other, just time has passed for them and they are now accepting that fate.”

End of an era

The news comes as a surprise to many, particularly because Wolverine star Hugh has always been so effusive about his love for Deborra-Lee on social media.

He said on their wedding anniversary: “Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!”

However, on Friday they released a joint announcement detailing the split.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.”

Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman and former wife Deborra-Lee walk through New York in 2014 (Credit: Cover Images)

The statement continued: “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

