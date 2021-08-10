Catherine Tyldesley stuns followers as she shows off bikini body in hot tub

Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley looks stunning in a hot tub as she shows off her sizzling bikini body.

The acclaimed actress shared the image of herself soaking up the sunshine with fans on Instagram.

Catherine, 37, looked red hot as she made the most of her garden – complete with a very cosy looking spa.

She shared a series of images of the day of fun, and while the first saw her showcasing her curves in a black bikini, the second was a less sultry affair.

The second image in the slideshow featured her son Alfie flying through the air as he dove in to join her.

Catherine joked: “Swipe for Insta vs Reality. We love our summer nights (even in the rain!) we’ve made the most of it this year and the hot tub has been a welcome addition!”

She was also quick to thank Spa Dayz Cheshire for supplying the luxurious hot tub for her family to enjoy.

She said: “Spa Dayz Cheshire are a new Cheshire based company set up and run by furloughed airline pilots who were keen to bring the holiday feeling to people if they couldn’t take them on holiday themselves! I bloody love that!”

Catherine was also quick to point out that she wasn’t being paid to promote the start-up firm, and just loves the product and company ethos.

She added: “Give them a follow guys – this isn’t a paid ad, I just think they’re a lovely little company! It does feel like you’re on your holibobs! I just need a Pina Colada!”

Catherine Tyldesley weight loss battle

Catherine recently admitted finding her body confidence was a big deal for her after she lost over six stone in the past.

She committed to a complete lifestyle overhaul in order to drop from a size 22 to a size 10.

She told The Sun how it’s a constant battle to maintain her fitness even now.

She said: “I have to work really hard to stay a smaller size. Being strong and healthy and maintaining the size I want to be doesn’t come easy to me. I really have to graft for it.”

