Catherine Tyldesley
News

Catherine Tyldesley stuns celebrity pals with ‘gorgeous’ hair transformation

She looks incredible!

By Rebecca Calderwood

Catherine Tyldesley has stunned her celebrity pals as she debuted a full fringe hairstyle.

The former Coronation Street, 38, star showed off the dramatic look on social media yesterday (October 1).

In the caption, the actress explained she had enlisted the help of hairdressers for a new role – and we love it!

Catherine Tyldesley shows off hair transformation

Catherine posed up a storm as she showcased her new look on Instagram.

As well as fresh layers, the brunette star also debuted a new full fringe.

The style perfectly complimented Catherine, who gushed over the makeover in the caption.

Read more: How did Catherine Tyldesley lose six stone?

She wrote: “I love shedding a character and moving onto the next. My favourite part is delving! The research, the transformation.

“Thank you to the super talented @jrhairandbeauty I’m loving my new look!

“So different to what I’m used to – I love it!!”

Catherine Tyldesley stars in Viewpoint on ITV
Catherine Tyldesley looked incredible as she showed off her new look (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It didn’t take long for Catherine’s celebrity pals to show their support.

Samia Longchambon commented: “Gorgeous!”

Strictly star Katya Jones said: “OMG!!! Stunner!!!”

Stunner!

Emma Barton wrote: “Oooooh I love this look babes!!”

Helen Flanagan gushed: “Stunning x.”

In addition, Keith Lemon, Josie Gibson and Amanda Holden also commented on the post.

The actress sported blonde locks during her Corrie days (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Catherine’s incredible weight loss

Meanwhile, it comes weeks after Catherine left fans gobsmacked with a throwback shot of herself.

Over the years, the mum-of-one has managed to lose a whopping six stone and transform her size 22 figure.

Catherine recently posted a shot of her transformation on Instagram, where she looked unrecognisable.

Read more: Catherine Tyldesley stuns followers as she shows off bikini body in hot tub

Speaking about her weight loss, she also explained: “I couldn’t walk upstairs without gasping for breath.

“I had zero energy and my skin was terrible. Educating myself on nutrition was the best thing I ever did.”

Catherine shed the pounds before starting on Corrie as Eva Price.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Katie Price news: Star and mum Amy
Katie Price’s mum pens heartfelt note as she shares fears over losing ‘mentally unwell’ daughter
The Hairy Bikers' Dave Myers on mistaking glaucoma for a hangover
Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ ‘devastating’ eye condition which he dismissed as a hangover
Strictly Come Dancing 2021 stars Ugo Monye and Sara Davies
Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Bookies reveal favourite to leave this weekend
Gabby Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans are all saying the same thing about Gabby Thomas’ pregnancy
This Morning Dermot O'Leary
Who is This Morning host Dermot O’Leary married? What is his net worth?
Prince Harry news
Prince Harry may name royal ‘racist’ in new memoir, royal expert fears