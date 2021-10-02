Catherine Tyldesley has stunned her celebrity pals as she debuted a full fringe hairstyle.

The former Coronation Street, 38, star showed off the dramatic look on social media yesterday (October 1).

In the caption, the actress explained she had enlisted the help of hairdressers for a new role – and we love it!

Catherine Tyldesley shows off hair transformation

Catherine posed up a storm as she showcased her new look on Instagram.

As well as fresh layers, the brunette star also debuted a new full fringe.

The style perfectly complimented Catherine, who gushed over the makeover in the caption.

She wrote: “I love shedding a character and moving onto the next. My favourite part is delving! The research, the transformation.

“Thank you to the super talented @jrhairandbeauty I’m loving my new look!

“So different to what I’m used to – I love it!!”

Catherine Tyldesley looked incredible as she showed off her new look (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It didn’t take long for Catherine’s celebrity pals to show their support.

Samia Longchambon commented: “Gorgeous!”

Strictly star Katya Jones said: “OMG!!! Stunner!!!”

Stunner!

Emma Barton wrote: “Oooooh I love this look babes!!”

Helen Flanagan gushed: “Stunning x.”

In addition, Keith Lemon, Josie Gibson and Amanda Holden also commented on the post.

The actress sported blonde locks during her Corrie days (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Catherine’s incredible weight loss

Meanwhile, it comes weeks after Catherine left fans gobsmacked with a throwback shot of herself.

Over the years, the mum-of-one has managed to lose a whopping six stone and transform her size 22 figure.

Catherine recently posted a shot of her transformation on Instagram, where she looked unrecognisable.

Speaking about her weight loss, she also explained: “I couldn’t walk upstairs without gasping for breath.

“I had zero energy and my skin was terrible. Educating myself on nutrition was the best thing I ever did.”

Catherine shed the pounds before starting on Corrie as Eva Price.

