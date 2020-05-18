The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 18th May 2020
News

Catherine Tyldesley shares naked bath snap and tells fans she's 'done' with lockdown

She's thinking back to happier times

By Richard Bell
Tags: Catherine Tyldesley, Coronavirus, instagram, Lockdown

Actress Catherine Tyldesley stunned her social media followers as she shared a snap of herself completely naked and said she's "done" with the coronavirus lockdown.

On Instagram, the former Coronation Street star, 36, posted a picture of herself sitting in a bath, her back to the camera.

In the caption of the photo, shared earlier today (Monday, May 18), Cath revealed it was a throwback to a holiday she enjoyed before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

What did Catherine Tyldesley say?

Read more: Catherine Tyldesley hosts pub quiz to thank NHS staff for saving mum's life 

She wrote, "I'm done. Take me back" alongside sun, aeroplane and crying emojis, including the hashtag #Day4092.

"Gorgeous view, gorgeous lady," said one of her fans in the comments.

"Bet the window cleaner had a shock lol," joked another.

Catherine Tyldesley told fans she was "done" with the coronavirus lockdown as she posted a naked bath picture (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

A third quipped: "Ecky thump, Cath, trying give me a coronary?"

Someone else said admiringly: "Now this is an amazing picture to wake up to."

Bit of a raunchy photo that.

"Great picture and no doubt great memories," said a fifth.

Another put, alongside a winking-face emoji: "Bit of a raunchy photo that @auntiecath17."

It follows reports the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 star is due for another big TV role, this time on ITV2.

The new Celebrity Juice captain?

Bosses are reportedly lining Cath up to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice.

The This Morning presenter announced her shock decision to step away from the comedy panel show earlier this month, following years on the programme as a team captain.

Now, a source has claimed: "Cath is brilliant fun, naturally very sharp and witty, and already has chemistry with Keith as they're pals."

Read more: Catherine Tyldesley on 'horrendous' ordeal of mother and grandfather in hospital at the same time

"She's also got a girl next door appeal, much like Holly."

They added, speaking to The Sun on Sunday: "Producers have got a short list of around eight stars, and Cath is very much up. For her part, she has told pals she would be up for it."

What do you think of Cath's Instagram picture? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.

Related Topics

Catherine Tyldesley Coronavirus instagram Lockdown

Trending Articles

 How did blind BGT star Sirine Jahangir lose her sight? Teen taught herself how to play the piano after losing her vision
James Jordan reveals dad is in hospital after suffering another stroke
Piers Morgan says Kate Garraway is going through a living hell in heartbreaking GMB update
Kerry Katona shows off her abs in new bikini picture and says her confidence has gone 'through the roof'
Emily Atack looks sensational as she shows off the results of her lockdown hair and body transformation
Lidl is launching a barbecue pizza oven just in time for the hottest week of the year