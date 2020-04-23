Catherine Tyldesley unveils new rose gold hair in lockdown

Actress Catherine Tyldesley has unveiled a glamorous new rose gold hairstyle in a sultry snap posted to her Instagram account.

The former Coronation Street star revealed she decided to experiment and give herself a makeover while in lockdown, opting for a rose gold balayage style.

Catherine also showed off a full face of glamorous makeup complimenting her new look.

Read more: Adam Thomas pulls off elaborate birthday surprise for wife's 30th

Catherine's new look went down a storm with her followers, who all loved her transformation.

"Absolutely love your hair, you look so beautiful," one wrote.

Another added: "That’s amazing. You suit pink hair."

Read more: Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley shares 'top tip' for self-isolation with kids

A third asked how they could replicate the look, saying: "I really want this hair but don't know what to use or where to start. Online tutorial would be amazeballs."

The star, 36, was famously blonde while playing ditsy Eva Price in Corrie, but went back to her natural chestnut shade when she left the soap.

However, Catherine is returning to being a blonde bombshell for her new project, SistersX, where she plays a character called Kirsty.

Catherine has ditched her brunette hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver dyes her hair pink during coronavirus lockdown

Catherine has been showcasing a variety of lockdown looks during the coronavirus pandemic, yesterday posing in a crop top and her husband's tracksuit bottoms.

She captioned the post: "#lockmedownScotty... can’t say I’m not enjoy a life of tracksuits. Bobbed a face on. Tan coming along. Weave's a mare.

"Lounge top @prettylittlething. Trackies - my husband's @boohoomanofficial.

"Comfy. As. Hell. You’ll find me in the garden sewing some seeds."

Earlier this week, Catherine said she thinks teachers deserve a huge payrise after homeschooling her son Alfie.

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine she said: "Like our NHS heroes, teachers deserve a huge pay rise.

"Alfie's teacher has been phenomenal, still there for us every day online and with lesson plans for the class.

"Alfie will happily do his work for his teacher, but when it comes to Mummy it's a different thing."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.