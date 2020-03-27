Catherine Tyldesley accidentally teaches 'group masturbation' in Instagram video

Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley has taught 'group self-pleasuring' in a new video.

In the video posted to her Instagram, Catherine dressed up as her alter ego Olga Keff.

Olga wanted to lead a class in group meditation, but ended up getting her words muddled up.

In the video, Catherine, aka Olga, said: "It's me, Olga Keff. Now today, we have a special treat - I want to lead you in a group masturbation."

As she hit her chimes together she continued: "Ain't that lovely eh? And look, I've got me Budha. I got him online, I've not been shopping, don't judge me.

"I've seen these yoga bunnies doing this on the Insta space. You know the really thin people who wear all lycra.

"I don't have any lycra but I'm here and I'm ready for masturbate."

She then proceeded to breathe through her nose and out through her mouth before concluding saying: "And you just do that for five minutes."

Former Coronation Street actress Catherine has been keeping her followers entertained on Instagram

Catherine captioned the video: "Good morning from #Olga #MrsKeff... she'd like to lead you in a group relaxation session... I think #corona #olgasession #meditation."

Friends and celebrities rushed to comment on the video.

Christine McGuinness commented clapping and laughing emojis.

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Dianne Buswell commented laughing emojis.

Lisa George, who plays Beth Sutherland in Coronation Street commented: "Brilliant!"

Catherine played Eva in Coronation Street from 2011 until 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Recently the actress showed off her latest hair transformation, revealing she had dyed her hair back blonde.

How Catherine has been keeping herself entertained during self-isolation

The Eva Price actress has also been giving her followers tips on how to keep entertained and get exercise during coronavirus self-isolation.

She told her fans a good way to keep fit and keep the family entertained is to have a dance party.

On her Instagram story, she revealed the activity kept her, her husband Tom and five-year-old son Alfie entertained for 40 minutes.

Her family have also been making use of their daily outdoor exercise allowance.

What have you been doing during self-isolation?

