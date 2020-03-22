Ex-Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley transforms back to blonde bombshell

Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley has shown that maybe blondes do have more fun by going back to her blonde roots.

The 36-year-old actress, who is known for playing Rovers Return barmaid Eva Price from 2011 to 2018, previously had brunette locks but has undergone a stunning blonde transformation.

In a series of Instagram posts, the actress and Strictly Come Dancing 2019 star shared her new look.

Read more: Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley shares 'top tip' for self-isolation with kids

The blonde look is for a new role Catherine is playing, and her dramatic new locks are in fact a wig, not her own hair - although many of her fans were keen to see the star bring back a lighter look. One fan wrote: "Love you blonde" and another wrote: "You would look so good blonde".

The actress uploaded the pictures hinting at her new project, SistersX, which she teased to her 603,000 followers. She wrote: "SistersX... coming soon! 'Kirsty' is really low maintenance... honest...."

Obviously we're limited to what we can do, we're getting outdoors as much as possible but a great tip and it is so much fun for all the family to do

This week Catherine, who has a five-year-old son called Alfie with husband Tom Pitfield, took to her Insta Stories to describe a way of keeping active and sane during social distancing in the coronavirus lockdown.

She said: "Hi, I hope you're all well and staying safe. Just a quick one, top little tip. Obviously we're limited to what we can do, we're getting outdoors as much as possible but a great tip and it is so much fun for all the family to do.

"Turn your phones off, put some party music on, we did it last night and we had 40 minutes dancing in the kitchen."

She continued: "Just having the best time, making up little dance routines with Alfie, which he absolutely loved (Tom not so much) but we had a ball. Camp as Christmas. And we did it for 40 minutes.

"We were knackered at the end of it, it was great HIIT training. Family discos in the kitchen, can't beat it. Stay safe. Stay active."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.