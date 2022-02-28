Catherine Tyldesley goes for the chop in hair transformation as she prepares to give birth

Catherine Tyldesley has undergone a hair transformation ahead of welcoming her second baby.
The former Coronation Street star, who is already a mum to son Alfie, is due to give birth to a daughter in April.
Taking to social media yesterday (February 27), Catherine proudly debuted her new look as she cradled her baby bump.
View this post on Instagram
Catherine Tyldesley shows off hair transformation
Modelling a vibrant pink dress, Catherine stood in the garden as she showed off her new hair.
The actress looked incredible in the snap following a visit to the hairdressers.
Alongside the picture, she wrote: “New role incoming!!!! Mum of two!!!!! Eeeeeekkkk!
Read more: Catherine Tyldesley ‘amazed’ after getting glimpse of unborn baby
“This called for a new ‘do’! Chopped the lot, and I’m loving the low maintenance. Thankyou @jrhairandbeauty.
“It’s not often I’m bobbing a face and a frock on atm but I got my trowel out today.”
Catherine added: “Gorgeous Dress from @nobodyschild – their maternity collection really is lovely. Amazing how the sunshine can lift you up.”
Fans clearly loved Catherine’s new look, with one saying: “Looking so bloody gorgeous.”
A second gushed: “Looking fantastic lovely. So pleased for you all.”
Bloody gorgeous!
A third wrote: “Beautiful new hair.”
Strictly star Johannes Radebe also posted: “Looking gorgeous darling.”
When did Catherine announce her pregnancy news?
Catherine is close to expecting her second child, a baby girl, with her husband Tom Pitfield.
The actress announced her pregnancy news back in October, saying: “We feel so lucky. When we found out, I just burst into tears.”
However, she also revealed that she was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum (extreme sickness).
Read more: Catherine Tyldesley reveals big pregnancy news as she prepares to welcome second child
She told Hello! Magazine: “It is not like morning sickness as you feel sick all day.
“It is the same thing Kate [Middleton] had, although I have not been as extreme as her. I was put on medication and that has been a godsend as I feel so much better.”
Meanwhile, it comes weeks after Catherine caught a glimpse of their unborn daughter during a 4D pregnancy scan.
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.