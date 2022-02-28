Catherine Tyldesley goes for the chop in hair transformation as she prepares to give birth

Catherine Tyldesley has undergone a hair transformation ahead of welcoming her second baby.

The former Coronation Street star, who is already a mum to son Alfie, is due to give birth to a daughter in April.

Taking to social media yesterday (February 27), Catherine proudly debuted her new look as she cradled her baby bump.

Catherine Tyldesley shows off hair transformation

Modelling a vibrant pink dress, Catherine stood in the garden as she showed off her new hair.

The actress looked incredible in the snap following a visit to the hairdressers.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: “New role incoming!!!! Mum of two!!!!! Eeeeeekkkk!

“This called for a new ‘do’! Chopped the lot, and I’m loving the low maintenance. Thankyou @jrhairandbeauty.

“It’s not often I’m bobbing a face and a frock on atm but I got my trowel out today.”

Catherine added: “Gorgeous Dress from @nobodyschild – their maternity collection really is lovely. Amazing how the sunshine can lift you up.”

Catherine Tyldesley has undergone a hair transformation before giving birth (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans clearly loved Catherine’s new look, with one saying: “Looking so bloody gorgeous.”

A second gushed: “Looking fantastic lovely. So pleased for you all.”

Bloody gorgeous!

A third wrote: “Beautiful new hair.”

Strictly star Johannes Radebe also posted: “Looking gorgeous darling.”

Catherine and Tom are expecting their second child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Catherine announce her pregnancy news?

Catherine is close to expecting her second child, a baby girl, with her husband Tom Pitfield.

The actress announced her pregnancy news back in October, saying: “We feel so lucky. When we found out, I just burst into tears.”

However, she also revealed that she was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum (extreme sickness).

She told Hello! Magazine: “It is not like morning sickness as you feel sick all day.

“It is the same thing Kate [Middleton] had, although I have not been as extreme as her. I was put on medication and that has been a godsend as I feel so much better.”

Meanwhile, it comes weeks after Catherine caught a glimpse of their unborn daughter during a 4D pregnancy scan.

