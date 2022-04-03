Catherine Tyldesley shows off baby bump in stunning snap as she nears due date

Catherine Tyldesley is positively glowing with her second baby as she nears her due date this month.

The former Coronation Street actress is pregnant with a little girl with husband Tom Pitfield.

The pair are already parents to son Alfie.

Catherine Tyldesley shows off baby bump on Instagram

Cath is due to give birth to her second child this month, and took to Instagram to show her beautiful bump.

In the cute snap, Cath wrote: “Apparently an African Bush Elephant is pregnant for 22 months! I fear that my body may have me confused with an elephant!

It feels like I’ve been pregnant since 1942…

Fans were quick to comment on how stunning the actress looks as she nears her due date.

One wrote: “You look amazing.”

Catherine Tyldesley looked stunning as she displayed her bump in a new snap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another added: “You look absolutely beautiful.”

Celebrity pal and former Strictly partner Johannes also shared his well wishes, as he commented: “Looking gorgelina babe.”

The actress announced her pregnancy news back in October, saying: “We feel so lucky. When we found out, I just burst into tears.”

However, she also revealed that she was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum (extreme sickness).

Catherine and husband Tom are already parents to son Alfie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Catherine showed off her ‘low maintenance’ mum look

Ahead of her due date, Cath has also opted for a new style as she settles into being a mum of two.

The star underwent a hair transformation back in February, showing a shorter darker style.

Following the hair transformation , she wrote: “New role incoming!!!! Mum of two!!!!! Eeeeeekkkk! This called for a new ‘do’! Chopped the lot, and I’m loving the low maintenance. Thankyou @jrhairandbeauty.

“It’s not often I’m bobbing a face and a frock on atm but I got my trowel out today.”

