Carrie Symonds ‘wants to be the next Princess Diana’.

Or so say sources close to booted out Dominic Cummings.

Carrie, 32, is the partner of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 56, and they share a six-month-old baby, Wilfred, together.

She is said to have been the central force in pushing out Chief Advisor Cummings from his Number 10 role.

Carrie is said to wield the power in her relationship with Boris (Credit: SplashNews)

Why is Carrie Symonds being compared to Princess Diana?

And now according to The Sun, his team are sayings she is trying to be ‘the next Princess Diana.’

The fall-out reportedly occurred after unpleasant text messages calling Carrie ‘Princess Nut Nuts’ were exposed.

Cummings allegedly became frustrated at the former Tory communications boss.

She apparently sent dozens of text messages to Boris a day, often advising him on political moves.

And a source tells The Mirror that the hatred is very much mutual.

A source claims: “She absolutely loathes Dom and despises Lee [Cain]. When she saw her chance to get rid of them she struck.”

Carrie and Boris are believed to have been together just over two years (Credit: SplashNews)

What happened to Dominic Cummings?

Cummings and Cain (Downing Street Director of Communications) announced their resignations last week, formerly leaving Number 10 on Friday.

Carrie is said to have thrown a ‘victory’ party following their departures.

Now there is speculation that their exits may results in Johnson following in their footsteps.

A source told the MailOnline that those close to him fear the ‘end is near.’

The source said: “It’s the end of days. It’s a story as old as time. The Mad Queen destroys the court.”

Dominic Cummings allegedly compared Carrie Symonds to Princess Diana (Credit: SplashNews)

However, apparently additional insiders have praised Symonds’ claimed actions.

While some have said she has stood up to the ‘macho’ culture of the current Tory team.

And that bullying against female team members has been rife.

A further source told The Sun: “Many of us think Carrie is right about wanting Boris to tame the behaviour of some of his advisers.



Before adding: “And why not? She’s a highly professional communications operator in her own right and knows what she is talking about.”

Dominic Cummings was photographed exiting Number 10 Downing Street by the front door on Friday.

In fact, this bold gesture is being reported as a power move and a defiant one against his former boss Johnson.

