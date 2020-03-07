Boris Johnson's fiancée Carrie Symonds debuts blossoming baby bump and engagement ring

The fiancée of the Prime Minister, Carrie Symonds, has given fans a first look at her growing baby bump and sparkling engagement ring.

The 31-year-old mum-to-be was in front of cameras for the first time since announcing her pregnancy and engagement.

Read more: This Morning flooded with Ofcom complaints over Boris Johnson interview

The ex Conservative Party worker helped entertain guests at Number 10 as part of International Women's Day celebrations.

She is expected to welcome her newborn this summer, though an exact due date has yet to be confirmed.

It is also unknown when she will marry the Prime Minister, 55, which will mark the first marriage of a PM while in office in 250 years.

Tomorrow it’s #InternationalWomensDay.



We celebrated earlier this week by hosting a reception at Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/Ew2VrD6PjK — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 7, 2020

Carrie made the double announcement at the end of last month with a heartfelt caption on her private Instagram account.

She wrote: "Many of you already know but for my friends that still don’t, we got engaged at the end of last year ... and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer. Feel incredibly blessed."

Read more: Supermarkets warn Government over food supplies if Coronavirus worsens

The PM is believed to have finalised his divorce with his second wife, Marina Wheeler.

It is thought he already has five children, having had four with Marina and another with property developer Helen MacIntyre.

Carrie and the Tory leader are believed to have begun dating in 2018.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson already has at least five children (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Her baby bump is showcased on Number 10's official Twitter account.

A series of photos in celebration of International Women's Day clearly show her bump and she is also photographed engaging in conversation with an attendee alongside the PM.

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton 'could cancel Australia tour' over Coronavirus fears

In view of the account's some 5.5 million followers, the caption of the photo read: "Tomorrow it’s #InternationalWomensDay.

"We celebrated earlier this week by hosting a reception at Downing Street."

The Prime Minister has yet to comment much on the impending addition to his family, but did give a rather awkward interview on This Morning earlier this week.

Boris gave a very awkward interview indeed on This Morning (Image credit: ITV)

Appearing on the blue sofa in a bid to calm down public fears over the coronavirus, he was firstly grilled over the baby news by hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

When asked how he was feeling about the baby he simply said "very excited" and mumbled before finally confirmed he "expected" he might end up changing a nappy at some point.

However the perhaps most telling answer was when he was asked how the rest of his family had taken the pregnancy news, as he refused to answer directly and simply said: "It's very exciting."

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.