Caroline Flack’s mum reveals her fortune will be donated to charity as the star didn’t have a will

Caroline Flack’s mum Christine will donate part of her fortune to charity as the star didn’t make a will.

The former Love Island presenter sadly took her own life earlier this year, aged 40.

Following her death, Caroline’s family are hoping the money from her estate will go to causes close to the TV star’s heart.

Caroline Flack passed away in February (Credit: Splash News)

What will happen to Caroline Flack’s fortune?

The official probate figures were revealed on Tuesday (November 10).

Her mum Christine said: “We will use the money wisely to help good causes that Caroline was passionate.”

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Caroline’s friends have ensured the money will go to worthy causes.

The law in England and Wales states that anyone who dies without making a will is declared intestate.

Caroline was worth just over £2million (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This means Caroline’s estate will be formally shared between her parents.

It’s believed the TV star had earned £2million during her career, but it dropped to £827,691 after debts and death duties were deducted.

Caroline’s close friends mark her birthday

The news comes days after the presenter would have celebrated her 41st birthday.

To mark the special day, Caroline’s close friends took to social media to pay their respects.

Caroline’s mum has spoken out about her estate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Who is Lewis Burton? Caroline Flack’s ex-boyfriend is now with Lottie Tomlinson

Former boyfriend Lewis Burton was the first to pay tribute, posting a black and white clip of himself and Caroline walking in the street.

The tennis player, who is currently dating Lottie Tomlinson, penned: “Happy birthday up there. Miss u.”

Caroline’s best friends Lou Teasdale and Mollie Grosberg didn’t let the occasion go unnoticed as they took to social media with a series of photographs.

Louise Redknapp, Iain Stirling, Laura Whitmore and Rebekah Vardy also shared emotional messages.

What happened to Caroline?

Caroline died a few weeks before she was due to stand trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis.

At the inquest into her daughter’s death, Christine accused police and prosecutors of “having it in” for the star.

She said in a statement: “I believe [Caroline] was seriously let down by the authorities and particularly by the CPS.

“I believe this was a show trial. I feel the prosecutor was unkind to Caroline and my family.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.