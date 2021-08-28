Caroline Flack’s mum reveals doctor ‘confirmed’ her belief the Love Island star had bipolar weeks before death

Caroline Flack’s mum has revealed a doctor suspected her daughter had bipolar shortly before her tragic death.

Devastated Christine has said the last doctor the Love Island star visited told her it was likely she had the mental health condition.

The grieving mother also admitted that Caroline tried her best to hide her struggles as she felt “ashamed”.

Caroline Flack’s mum has said her daughter was diagnosed with bipolar disorder weeks before her death (Credit: Splashnews.com)

In a heartbreaking new interview, Christine has told The Sun: “The last doctor she saw thought she may have had bipolar. And that’s what I always thought.

“It was just constant highs, all of a sudden, then the lows.”

Describing her daughter as a “happy-go-lucky girl”, she said Caroline was “petrified of people thinking she was ‘mental’.”

Christine said Caroline was ‘ashamed’ of her mental health struggles (Credit: Channel 4)

Christine added: “Saying that to someone who’s got mental health is the worst thing in the world you can say. It’s weaponised.”

When did Caroline Flack die?

Caroline, 40, was found dead at her London home on February 15 last year. The telly presenter took her own life.

In the weeks leading up to her tragic death, Caroline had been dropped by Love Island bosses.

The decision to axe her from the hugely popular ITV2 show came after Caroline had a drunken row with her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Caroline was dropped from Love Island following a drunken row with her boyfriend Lewis Burton (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Although a proposed court case had not even begun, she was replaced by former MTV presenter Laura Whitmore.

Christine has said Caroline was also dropped from her role with a children’s cancer charity 24 hours before she took her own life.

Honouring her wishes

Earlier this year, Christine appeared in a heartbreaking documentary called Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death.

In the lead up-to her passing, former Strictly Come Dancing champion Caroline had spoken to documentary makers.

She reportedly hoped assault charges against her would be dropped and she would finally be able to tell her side of things.

Caroline’s twin Jody honoured her wishes by filming a documentary with Christine (Credit: Channel 4)

Christine and Caroline’s twin sister Jody then honoured her wishes after she died.

Ahead of the show airing on Channel 4, Jody said: “Quite close to the end, she had actually asked us to help her tell her story.

“She said, ‘We’re going to make this film, you’re all going to be in it’. And she was excited about being able to do it. So we remembered that.”

Caroline was desperate to tell her side of the story (Credit: Splashnews.com)

At the time, Christine added: “She was a fun-loving person but she had this other side that she suffered with, depression and down times and just bad times.”

Christine said her daughter “wasn’t an awful girl”, adding: “She wasn’t horrible – she wasn’t perfect, but… she didn’t have any bad in her.”

