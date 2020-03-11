Caroline Flack's ex-fiancé Andrew Brady pays heartbreaking tribute after her funeral

Caroline Flack's ex-fiancé Andrew Brady has paid tribute to the late presenter following her funeral.

The former Love Island host was laid to rest on Tuesday (March 10) in a private funeral held for friends and family after she tragically took her own life last month.

Andrew shared a lengthy statement to his Instagram on Wednesday (March 11) alongside a photo of him, Caroline and her dog Ruby.

He wrote: "Caroline sadly died almost a month ago. She's finally been laid to rest and I still haven't come to terms with things.

"It's been the single most devastating piece of news I have ever heard and it shook me to the absolute core.

"I feel so much sorrow and pain and of course I still feel guilt. Our relationship wasn't easy and we had our troubles. I didn't always want good for her but I didn't want this. She didn't deserve this."

He continued: "I know some of you dislike me and that's okay. You read about our relationship and you judged. Go ahead, make those judgements because you know nothing.

"I'm not writing this to amend any gossip you think you know. But I want this to be known. Regardless of how our relationship went. I want it to be known how much of an amazing person Caroline Flack was.

"Caroline had so many amazing qualities. She was sexy, she was passionate, she was flirty, she was talented, she was generous, she had a presence that you could feel her in a room, she had an incredible smile, she was the life and soul of the party and always threw a good one too.

"She loved karaoke and would hog the microphone as she was a performer. But most of all she loved all her nieces and nephews and she was a wonderful Auntie.

"She loved all her family and she just wanted to make them proud. I feel so sad for you all. I'm so sorry. I hope you were all able to celebrate her life yesterday just like she'd have wanted.

"I wrote this poem for her when we just started going out. I wanted to share it with you."

Andrew went on to share the poem, where he said "it soon became apparent that I couldn't leave your side" as Caroline made him "feel amazing and alive".

Caroline took her own life last month (Credit: ITV2)

In the poem, Andrew said he had "fallen head over heels" and when he looked into her eyes, he knew she was "the one I want to be with".

He concluded the tribute writing: "For a time in my life I loved Caroline. No matter what any of you might think of me or Caroline from what you've read. We had a whirlwind of a relationship that was incredibly passionate and a lot of love.

"We grew really close. It didn't work out but that doesn't change the impact on my life she made. I have my memories and I will cherish them.

"Caroline had a lot of people she loved in her life and a lot of people who loved her. I hope they're being allowed to grieve in private. I'm not sure if what I'm doing is right but I don't know how to grieve.

"I just hope that we can all use this as a lesson. Let's just be kind. It's not difficult. Maybe think about the implications of that nasty comment you're about to send."

Andrew and Caroline became engaged in April 2018 after just three months of dating (Credit: WENN.com)

Andrew then urged others to get help if they need it.

He added: "P.S please also nobody worry about me. I'm okay. I am surrounded by amazing people here. This is just really tragic and sad news."

Andrew and Caroline became engaged in April 2018 after just three months of dating.

In July of that year, Caroline and Andrew confirmed their split.

