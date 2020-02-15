The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 16th February 2020
News

Caroline Flack's death: Holly Willoughby reacts to 'utterly heartbreaking' news

She has posted a beautiful picture of them together

By Karen Hyland
Updated:

Holly Willoughby has paid tribute to fellow ITV star Caroline Flack tonight, following the Love Island presenter's tragic death.

The This Morning host shared a picture of them together alongside a sweet message.

She wrote: "Utterly heartbreaking... life is so precious and yet so fragile... huge love to Caroline’s family..."

View this post on Instagram

Utterly heart breaking... life is so precious and yet so fragile... huge love to Caroline’s family... 💔

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly earlier wrote on Twitter: "We are both devastated to hear the news about Caroline Flack.

"It is beyond sad. Beyond words. So tragic. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. Rest In Peace Caroline."

Many celebrities have rushed to social media to offer their tributes to TV presenter Caroline, who took her own life aged 40.

Mollie King wrote: "Such incredibly sad news. I can’t believe it. Sending all my love to Caroline’s family and loved ones."

(Credit: ITV)

Kerry Katona posted: "Please tell me this isn’t true!!!!"

(Credit: Wenn)

Eamonn Holmes said: "Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace. Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely?"

(Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan paid tribute to her bright personality, writing: "Caroline was a fun, bright & sparky person whose whole world collapsed recently, both professionally & personally.

(Credit: Fox)

"She told me it had been the worst time of her life, and was clearly struggling to cope with losing everything she held dear.

"This is such sad, awful news.

His Good Morning Britain co-star Susanna Reid said she was heartbroken for her ITV colleague.

(Credit: Splash)

Love Island winner Dani Dyer said she was lucky to have known Caroline.

"I am devastated with this news. Caroline you were a beautiful person and I’m so lucky to have known you. Love you. RIP you beautiful angel."

(Credit: Splash)

Michelle Keegan urged people to be kind, writing: "Everyone is fighting their own battles. Be kind, life’s too short. ❤️ So sorry Caroline."

Credit: (Splash)

Jonathan Ross revealed he had recently reached out to her.

(Credit: Splash)

He tweeted: "I am very sad to hear that Caroline Flack is dead. I had been in touch with her recently and had hoped she was doing better.

"She was talented and smart and likeable and she will he missed. It’s awful."

Dermot O'Leary wrote: "Just the worst news. Poor soul. Sending love to hers, and yours. Hold them tight tonight people. Candles lit."

(Credit: Wenn)

If you or someone you know is struggling, call Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org and someone will get back to you.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts on this heartbreaking story.

Trending Articles

 Caroline Flack death: Star's management slam Crown Prosecution Service
The Masked Singer final: Queen Bee won and was revealed as Nicola Roberts
Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has died at the age of 40
ITV Love Island bosses issue statement following death of Caroline Flack
Caroline Flack death: ITV2 cancels tonight's Love Island
Caroline Flack death: Love Island replacement host Laura Whitmore pays tribute