Caroline Flack death: Channel 4 series The Surjury cancelled

Presenter Caroline Flack's forthcoming Channel 4 series The Surjury has been cancelled by the broadcaster following the beloved Love Island star's tragic death.

The TV series was due to start later this year and would have seen Caroline guiding contestants as they pitched their hopes to go under the knife to a jury of judges.

Contestants that received the support of three quarters or more of the panel would have been rewarded with their cosmetic surgery free of charge.

Caroline's show was due to air later this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"We are shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news about Caroline Flack," a spokesperson for Channel 4 said in a statement.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to Caroline's family and friends. Under the circumstances, we have decided not to broadcast The Surjury," they added.

The show had caused controversy before it even had a chance to air, with many condemning the concept on social media last year.

Caroline clashed with The Good Place star Jameela Jamil following the announcement, with the former E4 star suggesting that the show sounded like a plot out of Netflix series Black Mirror.

The Love Island star took her own life this week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

"Have you managed to see a copy before me? Please forward... am desperate to see…" Caroline tweeted after Jameela slammed the show on Twitter.

"Because I've filmed it and the people who have taken part are amazing and have been through a lot and life is about individual choice..." she added.

Caroline was protective of her new show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

News of Caroline's tragic death broke on Saturday (February 15), and was later confirmed in a statement by her family.

It read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Many celebrities rushed to social media to offer their tributes to TV presenter Caroline, who died aged 40.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org and someone will get back to you.

